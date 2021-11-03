(2011)
Greenbrier High School received a grant to map fire hydrants for the City of Greenbrier volunteer fire department. The Greenbrier EASST lab received an “EAST After Hours” grant funded by the Enhancing Education Through Technology grant made possible by the Arkansas Department of Education. The grant will provide students an opportunity to work with fire chief Cody Fulmer to use GPC/GIS software to collect data and map each fire hydrant.
The Bicycle Friendly Community celebration was held recently at Simon Park. The ceremony officially recognized Conway as a Bicycle Friendly Community, only one of three cities so designated in Arkansas. There was also a celebratory community ride sponsored by Conway Advocates for Bicycling.
St. Joseph’s boys and Mount Vernon-Enola’s girls each recorded decisive victories in junior high basketball at the St. Joseph Family Activity Center. The Bulldogs won 40-21 to move to 4-0 on the season. The Junior Lady Warhawks won the girls game 31-16. St. Joseph won both the girls and boys seventh-grade games.
(1996)
Counseling Associates Inc. of Conway was one of 27 Arkansas companies to receive the “Quality Commitment Award” last month at the second annual awards banquet for the Arkansas Quality Awards. Approximately 600 businesses and civic leaders from Arkansas attended the awards.
Milton Davis, a Conway Edwards Jones investment representative, recently traveled to St. Louis for the firm’s Managing Partners Conference. This is a yearly meeting of Jones’ top investment representatives. Davis was one of 195 of the firm’s more than 3,300 brokers to be invited to this year’s meeting. The conference serves as a forum for presenting and discussing major issues relating to the financial-services industry.
(1971)
Mrs. Clarence White and Mrs. J.J. McHenry returned Saturday from New Orleans after spending two weeks with their daughter and niece, Mrs. John P. Pickhardt, Mr. Pickhardt and children, Brad, Mark and Barbie. They made the trip by plane.
Mrs. Connie Bankster was in Little Rock to attend the annual meeting at the Easter Seal Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Bankster met Miss Sherry Bennett, star of the film “Miracles.” She also attended a box luncheon at which Gov. Dale Bumpers spoke.
Guests last week of Mrs. Ed Middleton and granddaughter, Annette Middleton, were Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Reavis. Mr. and Mrs. Reavis were en route from Denver to Seymore Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C., where he will be stationed. Mrs. Reavis is the former Sondra June Middleton of Conway.
