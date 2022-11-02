The Kitchen Store Holiday Preview raised more than $16,000 for the Conway Regional Perinatal Bereavement program recently. The store was decorated for the holidays as shoppers took advantage of the opportunity to buy gifts and support the hospital’s perinatal bereavement program. The program addresses families’ needs after the loss of an infant during pregnancy or immediately after being born.
Alicia Francis, an English teacher at Conway Junior High School, has been named one of four finalists for state Teacher of the Year. The Arkansas Department of Education gives the award. Finalists are selected based on their teaching skills and their dedication to students, parents and colleagues; demonstrated school and community leadership; ability to inspire students of all backgrounds; and commitment to their profession.
Sherry Tipps, a Carl Stuart Middle School social studies teacher, recently received the Arkansas Outstanding Cooperating Teacher of the Year Award. Ms. Tipps was nominated by Dr. Sondra Gordy, a University of Central Arkansas supervisor who works closely with Ms. Tipps. Cooperating teachers mentor student teachers during their final semester as they train to become teachers.
Bill and Ollie Newberry of Conway were married 50 years ago on Nov. 1, 1947, in Yuma, Ariz. They noted their anniversary with a family get-together at The Heritage Center in Conway. Mr. Newberry was born Sept. 6, 1928, at Greenbrier, a son of Marvin and Jessie Kelso Newberry. Mrs. Newberry was born Sept. 1, 1928, at Naylor, a daughter of Otis E, and Eva Sarah Rice Turner. The couple have one daughter, Tena White of Fort Smith, one granddaughter and two stepgranddaughters. Mr. Newberry was employed at the Office of Emergency Services. Mrs. Newberry is retired after 33 years from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sandra Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Andrew Brown has been selected by the student body as homecoming queen for Conway High School. Other members of the court are Betty Farris, maid-of-honor, Elizabeth Farris, and Alice Piggee, senior maids; Dee Ann Evatt and Zanette Matthews, junior maids; and Donna Coffman and Connie Fuller, sophomore maids. The royalty will preside over all events of the day, which includes the football game when the Wampus Cats meet a traditional rival, the Benton Panthers. Other events include a pep assembly and a coffee for all former students.
Displaying the gold emblem their chapter won at the recent Future Farmers of America Convention in Kansas City were Joe Bright, Conway High School chapter president; Mike Satterwhite, reporter; James F. Pew, adviser; and Ronnie Graham, sentinel. Two Arkansas chapters won the emblems, which are awarded for outstanding work in many areas of FFA activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.