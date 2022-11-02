The Kitchen Store Holiday Preview raised more than $16,000 for the Conway Regional Perinatal Bereavement program recently. The store was decorated for the holidays as shoppers took advantage of the opportunity to buy gifts and support the hospital’s perinatal bereavement program. The program addresses families’ needs after the loss of an infant during pregnancy or immediately after being born.

Alicia Francis, an English teacher at Conway Junior High School, has been named one of four finalists for state Teacher of the Year. The Arkansas Department of Education gives the award. Finalists are selected based on their teaching skills and their dedication to students, parents and colleagues; demonstrated school and community leadership; ability to inspire students of all backgrounds; and commitment to their profession.

