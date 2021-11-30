(2011)
The Conway Downtown Partnership celebrated its 10-year anniversary with lunch for about 150 of its best friends. Fans of the partnership sat elbow-to-elbow at Michelangelo’s, a restaurant that didn’t exist 10 years ago. Some of downtown’s business residents were featured in a video listing the accomplishments in downtown, saying that because of its vibrant downtown, Conway is an exciting place to be. Downtown’s rebirth began with a master plan created in 2001.
The Faulkner County Unit of Church Women United will present its inaugural Human Rights Award to Conway resident Liz Workman. A long-time proponent of CWU and human rights around the world, Mrs. Workman has served the United Methodist Church and CWU in numerous roles. She has received the CWU Valiant Woman Award and serves as the CWU State Historian.
(1996)
Four music students represented Central Baptist College at a vocal competition Nov. 7-9 in Clinton, Miss. The students were Kristen Head Bickers, Keri Speer, Matt Newman, and Shannah Idleman. Bickers, Speer and Newman advanced to the semifinals. Newman finished in second place in the Junior Men’s Division.
Conway Junior High School student Melaney Moran was recently presented a trophy by Attorney General Winston Bryant for winning a statewide poster contest. By placing first in the “Strike Out Suicide” poster/poetry competition sponsored by the Arkansas Youth Suicide Prevention Commission, Melaney also received a $25 award. Her entry was chosen from nearly 200 local finalists who advanced to the state level in the competition. Shane Morgan of CJHS took second place, and Brian Thornton of CJHS received an honorable mention.
(1971)
The Hendrix Warriors ended the non-conference portion of their schedule with an 82-77 victory over the East Texas Baptist College Tigers at Grove Gymnasium. Hendrix’s record went to 3-1. The victory was the Warriors’ third straight. Chester Lucas’ shooting paced the Warriors and kept Hendrix in a comfortable position throughout the first half. Hendrix led at halftime, 48-36. Lucas hit 17 points to pace Hendrix.
The Conway Optimist Club has opened its Christmas tree sales lot at Oak Street and Parkway. Members of the Conway High School chapter of Future Farmers of America assisted the club in moving tree to the lot, setting them up and moving an office building to the area. Charles Cox is chairman of the club’s Christmas tree committee. Dr. Robert L. Taylor donated use of the lot.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe McHenry and children, Deanne and Mark, and Mrs. Joe Braley have returned to Dallas, Texas, after visiting his mother, Mrs. Nan McHenry, and Mrs. Braley’s and Mrs. Joe McHenry’s mother, Mrs. C.H. Reedy.
