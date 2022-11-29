Edsel and Willa Voyles of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2012, a reception. They were married Nov. 28, 1952. Edsel was born in Enola and has lived in Conway for more than 80 years. He owned Voyles and Son Auto Machine Co. in Conway for more than 60 years. Willa was born in Rogers and has lived in Conway for 60 years. They have four children, Kay Voyles, Bill Voyles, Mark Voyles and Kelly Dearing, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Stephen and Loretta Scherrey of Conway celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 24, 1972, in Fort Smith. They have four children, Stephen Scherrey, Jamie Stewart, John Ben Scherrey and Katie Scherrey, and seven grandchildren.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.