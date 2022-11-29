Edsel and Willa Voyles of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2012, a reception. They were married Nov. 28, 1952. Edsel was born in Enola and has lived in Conway for more than 80 years. He owned Voyles and Son Auto Machine Co. in Conway for more than 60 years. Willa was born in Rogers and has lived in Conway for 60 years. They have four children, Kay Voyles, Bill Voyles, Mark Voyles and Kelly Dearing, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Stephen and Loretta Scherrey of Conway celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 24, 1972, in Fort Smith. They have four children, Stephen Scherrey, Jamie Stewart, John Ben Scherrey and Katie Scherrey, and seven grandchildren.
Sowell & Russell Architects Inc. of Conway recently won two Excellence in Construction Awards, presented by the Arkansas Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors for the design of two Conway projects. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church building was honored in the category of institutional buildings under $1 million. First Financial Bank’s new building on Salem Road was recognized in the category of commercial buildings under $1 million.
To finish a study on the American electoral process, fifth graders in Shawn Carter’s class at Jim Stone Elementary recently elected class officers. The officers are Julie Wiedower, president; Parker Higgs, vice president; Allyson Curry, secretary; and Jay Salter, treasurer.
The children of Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Thomas honored their parents on their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Thanksgiving at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Martin of Greenbrier. Mr. and Mrs. Thomas are parents of a son, Larry Thomas, and three daughters, Mrs. Ralph Cook, Mrs. Gregg Gleason and Mrs. Martha Hankins. They have eight grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Crownover of Damascus celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Nov. 26. Mr. Crownover is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Don Crownover of Damascus. Mrs. Crownover is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. G.H. Wiedower of Guy. The Crownovers were married Nov. 26, 1922, at New Home near Guy. They are parents of a son, Charles Crownover, and have two grandsons.
Sheron Wheeler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wheeler of Vilonia, has been elected chapter sweetheart of the Vilonia Future Farmers of America. Miss Wheeler, a senior, won over girls representing the junior, sophomore and freshman classes.
Mr. and Mrs. George Ed Hill and daughter, Amy, of Garland, Texas, are visiting her parents, and sister, Mr. and Mrs. F.D. Warren and Judy. Mr. Hill will return home early, and Mrs. Hill and Amy will remain until Dec. 2.
