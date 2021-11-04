(2011)
Sampling of domestic water wells in Faulkner County by the U.S. Geologic Survey began this week, according to Jaysson Funkhouser, assistant director of the USGS Arkansas Water Science Center. Water from about 65 wells in the vicinity of natural gas drilling will be tested for “a full suite of constituents,” and tests for methane gas will be conducted on 50 of the wells. It will be at least two months before results are known.
Vilonia Primary School’s October Soaring Eagles are Zachary Ussery and Ava Mathis, kindergarten; Cutter Harris and Kathy Check, first grade; Robert Morse and Avery Martin, second grade; Regan Mayor and Hannah Bruhn, third grade; and J.T. Burns and Laci McKay, fourth grade.
(1996)
Hendrix College cheerleaders Joey Stabile and Devin Lonergan were pictured leading a drug-free cheer in front of a small bonfire during a Red Ribbon Week rally at the Conway Housing Authority. CHA held their events in observance of the national date for Red Ribbon Week. They hosted trips to the zoo for children and elderly residents, and a visit from Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer Laura Hodges. The week wrapped up with a Halloween party.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles McClain of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9. The McClains moved to Conway from Hannibal, Mo., in 1972. The McClains were married Nov. 19, 1946, in the home of the Rev. John Golden of Hannibal. They have two daughters, Pat McClain Hyde and Brenda McClain Fortner.
(1971)
After attending the required schools and symposiums, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr. and Mrs. W.H. Crafton of Conway have been awarded master certificates in amateur flower show judging by the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs. An amateur certificate and a life certificate must be earned before a master certificate can be awarded.
The Arkansas Aeronautics Department last week made final payment of $3,988.06 to the city of Conway for improvements at Municipal Airport. Ray Ellis, chairman of the commission, and Eddie Holland, administrator, flew to Conway to deliver the check to Mayor Walter Dunaway. Ellis had high praise for the Conway airport and its operator, Dennis Cantrell.
Mr. and Mrs. B.A. Miller of the Bono community will observe their golden wedding anniversary with an open house at their home. The Millers were married Nov. 12, 1921, at Gassville. They have two sons, J.B. Miller and Donald Miller; three daughters, Mildred Pierson, Imogene Williams and Deveryl Smith; and 13 grandchildren.
Mrs. Madge Thomas was a guest last week of her sister, Mrs. E.P. Swaffar and Mr. Swaffar. Mrs. Thomas left for Detroit, Mich., where she will visit another sister, Mrs. Pearl Spurlin.
