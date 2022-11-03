Ronnie and Mary Beene of Enola will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 18. They were married Nov. 9, 1962, at Liberty Church of Christ, east of Conway. Ronnie is a son of Balance Beene Woodall of Greenbrier and the late Amos Beene. Mary is a daughter of the late Tobe and Faye Wimberly of Conway.
Conway Mayor Tab Townsell was elected to his fourth term on Tuesday, defeating both challengers Mark Elsinger and Randy Herrold. The challengers touted fiscal responsibility as the reason a change was needed at the mayoral position. Townsell took 52 percent of the vote.
Faulkner County area cooks fared well in the Baked Goods competition at the Arkansas State Fair. Lisa Brady of Conway received the Riceland Award for Best Cake. She also won awards in Any Other Cookie, White Layer Cake, Sweet Chocolate Layer Cake, Other Cake Not Listed, Arkansas State Fair Cake, and Special Occasion Cake. Karen Oaks of Greenbrier received the Riceland Award for Best Professional Decorated Cake. She also won awards in the Wedding/Anniversary Cake category of the Professional Cake Decoration competition. Lilly Ashlock of Quitman won first placed in Chiffon Cake. Billie F. Verser of Quitman won second place in White Bread. Callie Verser of Quitman won Best Bread in the Junior Division of the Baked Goods competition and first place in Light Rolls in the Junior Division.
Vance J. Lewis of Conway won second placed in the Vocal Solo category in the finals of the Youth Talent Contest at the Arkansas State Fair. Lewis, 20, is a son of Ralph and Lynn Lewis of Conway. He won with his rendition of “Lazy River.”
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Oliver of Mayflower will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house. Mrs. Oliver is the former Della Washam. Married in 1922, they are parents of two sons, William and Robert Oliver of Mayflower, and two daughters, Mrs. Pete Gossett of Mayflower and Mrs. Lee Henze of Conway. They have six grandchildren.
Mrs. Flora Haas and Mrs. Maude Virdenphal of Apopka, Fla., are visiting here with Mrs. C.V. Robinette. Mrs. Haas is a former biology teacher at State College of Arkansas.
Lt. and Mrs. Jim Wilson left for Tampa, Fla., after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Hicks Wilson. He will be stationed in the Air Force. Mrs. Wilson is the former Glynita McHenry.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Glenn of Greenbrier were Oscar Hollis of Bell Gardens, Calif., Mrs. Paulee Bell of Little Rock, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Andrews, Mrs. John Harper and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Andrews and Doug of Conway, Mrs. Katie Griggs and Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Callick of Texarkana, and Mrs. Chester Willow and children of Wooster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.