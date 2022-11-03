Ronnie and Mary Beene of Enola will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 18. They were married Nov. 9, 1962, at Liberty Church of Christ, east of Conway. Ronnie is a son of Balance Beene Woodall of Greenbrier and the late Amos Beene. Mary is a daughter of the late Tobe and Faye Wimberly of Conway.

Conway Mayor Tab Townsell was elected to his fourth term on Tuesday, defeating both challengers Mark Elsinger and Randy Herrold. The challengers touted fiscal responsibility as the reason a change was needed at the mayoral position. Townsell took 52 percent of the vote.

