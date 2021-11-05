(2011)
Conway Christian School Choir members recently auditioned and were selected for the West Central All-Region Choir. They will perform with other area students in Alma. The director is Donna Bradley. Choir members are Shelby Bradley, Megan Ledbetter, Sarah Guinee, Megan Triplett, Whitley Wooten, Destiny Holder, Macey Vaught, and Catherine Lee.
Liberty Fire Department was among the winners at the Rural Fire Show. The annual event hosted around 600 firefighters at the Arkansas Forestry Commission Rural Fire Office in Greenbrier. Library Fire Department, just outside of Vilonia, won a new Homelite Vent Saw as the second grand prize. The tool is used in ventilating structures overtaken by smoke and flames and is worth nearly $700.
(1996)
The Conway Wampus Cats won their first cross country meet of the year Saturday in Cabot. The Cats scored 50 points to edge Russellville (61) in the Panther Invitational. Paul Smyers led Conway with a sixth-place finish. Scott Sharp finished seventh, Jason Wright was eighth, Ed Linck was 10th and Robert Spradlin finished 19th. The Lady Cats finished third with 113 points in the 14-team field. Jill Schroeder finished fourth, Sarah Catherine Wilcox finished fifth, Diana Cunningham was 28th, Sarah Curry was 31st and Heather Dejarnette was 45th.
Mary Place chapter of the Arkansas Society Colonial Dames XVII Century placed markers at Cherokee Park and Toad Suck Park marking the water route of the Cherokee Trail of Tears. Ten locations throughout Arkansas will be marked along the water route of the Trail of Tears. Mary Place chapter will mark a location at Cadron Settlement Park in the spring. Arkansas is the first state to mark this trail.
(1971)
Toad Suck Ferry lock on the Arkansas River west of Conway was closed to pleasure boaters for two days. Engineers were doing repair work on the downstream landwall. River traffic through the lock was limited to commercial tows and government vessels.
Willie Henley, 62, and his wife, Lora, 57, left the International Shoe Co. plant last week for the final time. Both retired the same day. Henley completed 24 years and eight months’ employment. Mrs. Henley completed 21 years. Mr. Henley expects to give most of his time now to his cattle farm. Both say, “it’s been a great place to work.”
Debbie Purtle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Brown, was selected Conway’s new Miss City Beautiful. Eleven girls participated in the contest, which was judged by Mrs. Cliff Horton and Amelia Skinner. Miss Purtle, a freshman at State College of Arkansas, was presented a trophy, a crown and a $25 check by the City Beautiful Committee of the Chamber of Commerce. Rhonda Love was first runner up and Melody Morrow was second runner up.
