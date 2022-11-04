Central Arkansas senior forward Megan Herbert, the two-time Southland Conference Player of the Year and Division 1 active career double-doubles leader, has been named the Mid-Major Preseason Player of the Year by College Sports Madness. Herbert averaged 17.2 points and 11.3 rebounds last season while leading the Sugar Bears to 24 wins and their first Southland Conference championship. She is on pace to become only the fifth player in Southland history to post career totals of more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

St. Joseph fifth-grader Walter Flanagin was pictured dressed as St. Nicholas of Myra as the students noted All Saints Day on Nov. 1. Students at St. Joseph Elementary and Middle School dressed up as their favorite saint for the occasion. The characteristic virtue of St. Nicholas of Myra was charity for the poor.

