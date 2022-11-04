Central Arkansas senior forward Megan Herbert, the two-time Southland Conference Player of the Year and Division 1 active career double-doubles leader, has been named the Mid-Major Preseason Player of the Year by College Sports Madness. Herbert averaged 17.2 points and 11.3 rebounds last season while leading the Sugar Bears to 24 wins and their first Southland Conference championship. She is on pace to become only the fifth player in Southland history to post career totals of more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
St. Joseph fifth-grader Walter Flanagin was pictured dressed as St. Nicholas of Myra as the students noted All Saints Day on Nov. 1. Students at St. Joseph Elementary and Middle School dressed up as their favorite saint for the occasion. The characteristic virtue of St. Nicholas of Myra was charity for the poor.
4-H members from the Faulkner County area competed in a variety of contests during 4-H Day at the Arkansas State Fair. John Downy of Conway placed fourth in the Bicycle Rodeo, Junior Division. Miranda Rappold of Bigelow placed first in BB Shooting, Junior Division. Rachel Harrell of Mayflower placed first in the Crops Identification Individual Contest. Kathleen Bell of Faulkner County placed fourth in Livestock Skills, Junior High Point Individual Competition.
Bob Courtway Middle School 7th grade defeated the Cabot White team 20-16. Che Jones scored in the first quarter on a 60-yard touchdown from Landon Leach. Before the end of the first half, Jones scored on a 15-yard run making the score 14-8 Conway at the half. In the third, Jones scored on a short run to cap the scoring. Outstanding offensive performers were Jones, Leach, Bobby Watson, Scott Hicks and Jeremy Battle. Cited for defensive play were Matt Wicker, Brett Mitchell, Justin Woods, Brent Treece and Jason Fowler.
Cindy VanPelt was crowned homecoming queen of the Greenbrier Junior High in ceremonies before the football game. Other members of the court, which was selected by the football team, included Leta Roberts and Donna Ausburn, ninth-grade maids; Nancy Snyder and Teresa Mahan, eighth-grade maids; and DeAnn McCollum and Brenda Havens, seventh graders. Football players acting as escorts were Johnny Harp, Joe Davidson, Kenny McCollum, Tim Mills, Rue Garrett, Doug McMillen, Curtis Johnson and Robert Burnett.
Mrs. Carrie Cardin of Linder was a guest of Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Presley.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford spent the weekend in Tulsa, Okla., with his brother, J.R. Ford, and Mrs. Ford.
Mr. and Mrs. Jason Bingman of Okmulgee, Okla., recently visited his aunts, Mrs. Marguerite Wilkins and Miss LuLee Sims.
