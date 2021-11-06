(2011)
George and Sylvia Melvin of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. They are parents of three sons, Sander Hayes Melvin, Conlee Boyd Melvin and the late Derek Wade Melvin. Mrs. Melvin was a homemaker and also worked for the Retail Clerks Union, Pulaski County School District and the USPS. Mr. Melvin was in the Air Force and worked for Ark-La Gas before beginning his postal career in 1961. They attend Faith Church and have five grandchildren.
Gary and Bonnie Caldwell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 13 at a reception at the home of their daughter, Michelle Martin. They are also parents of Christy Newell, and they have four grandsons. The Caldwells were married Nov. 15, 1961, in Conway.
Greenbrier Junior High downed Vilonia in football, 40-20, to finish 6-4 and 5-2 in conference play. Will Drewry scored four touchdowns for the Panthers. Others noted for their play were Karson Matthews, Max Porter, Sam Colbert, Tristan Cochran, Chase Weatherly, Spencer Davis, Connor Thompson and Tanner Stewart.
(1996)
Friends and family of Ola Glover gathered recently for a potluck dinner at the home of her daughter, Halogene Mason, in Wooster. The occasion was an early observance of Mrs. Glover’s 94th birthday, which is Dec. 6. Hosing the event were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to Mrs. Mason, her children are Mark Glover, Robbie Arvidson, Norma McDonald, John Glover and Betty Wilson.
A proposed countywide half-cent sales tax was soundly defeated Tuesday by Faulkner County voters, laying to rest the possibility of a project $2 million annually in added funding for some basic county services. Countywide, 34 of 36 precincts voted against the proposed tax, which would have provided additional funding for roads, libraries, law enforcement and 19 volunteer fire departments in the county.
(1971)
Mayflower’s Eagles outclassed Nemo Vista, 72-33, in their third game of the year. The Eagles are undefeated. The game was played at Mayflower. Rocky Harrell led the Eagles with 11 points. Backing up Harrell’s performance was Donnie Sturgeon and Dean Gentry.
Tommy Ethridge and Robert Schulte combined for 35 points to pace the St. Joseph Bulldogs to their second straight win of the young season, 56-54, over Wonderview’s Daredevils at the St. Joseph gymnasium. The contest was close all the way.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County Chapter of the American Red Cross working today at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. Richard Bausom, Mrs. Henry Enderlin, Mrs. M.D. Johnson, Mrs. J.E. McGuire, Mrs. Buford E. Robins and Mrs. Ed Schneider.
