The undefeated Conway Shakers Bean Bag Baseball team traveled to Jacksonville on Oct. 25 to be honored at a banquet. They were all decked out in their new uniforms, which were black bearing the respective names and team logo on the front. On the back is a copy of the target board in white. Burlie Thomas, 93, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is the oldest member on the team and he still has the ability to make home runs consistently. Burlie said he was truly shocked to receive such an honor and he really did appreciate it. The team coach is Ralph Sanders.
Guy-Perkins Elementary dads were treated to doughnuts by the faculty and staff recently. There was a wonderful turnout for the event. Guy-Perkins faculty and staff would like to thank Harp’s Foods in Greenbrier for partnering with them on the event.
The Faulkner County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee have announced the winners of its Safety Poster Contest. Winners in the first- through third-grade division include Mychal Martinez, first place; Taylor Smith, second place; and Collin Torian, third place. Winners in the fourth- through sixth-grade division include Ben Thrash, first place; Meghan Antoine, second place; and Jacob Curran, third place. The two first-place winners’ posters will be entered in state competition. Mychal’s poster was on fire safety, and Ben’s was on lightning safety.
Amy E. Raymond, a Conway High School graduate and Hendrix College honor graduate, recently presented a paper that detailed her work at archaeological sites in the Middle East. Her paper was titled, “Most Recent Evidence for the Early Bronze Age Chalcolithic and Neolithic Periods at Prehistoric Miletus.” She delivered the paper at an International Symposium in Turkey. She is a daughter of Albert and Eloise Raymond of Conway.
Sp. 5 Billy L. Dickens of Vilonia, a 14-year veteran Army serviceman, recently was notified that the score he received on an evaluation of his heavy equipment training program was outstanding. Dickens is now stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where he serves as an asphalt instructor. Dickens has had assignments in France, Germany, Thailand and Turkey. He holds the National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign and good conduct medals. A graduate of Greenbrier High School, Dickens is married to the former Ann Mobbs of Vilonia. They have three sons and two daughters. Mrs. Dickens and the children reside two miles south of Vilonia while he is at Fort Leonard Wood.
Dr. and Mrs. A.E. Burdick returned last week from Portsmouth, N.H., where they visited their daughter, Mrs. W.H. Shy, Capt. Shy and sons, Gregg and Todd.
