The undefeated Conway Shakers Bean Bag Baseball team traveled to Jacksonville on Oct. 25 to be honored at a banquet. They were all decked out in their new uniforms, which were black bearing the respective names and team logo on the front. On the back is a copy of the target board in white. Burlie Thomas, 93, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is the oldest member on the team and he still has the ability to make home runs consistently. Burlie said he was truly shocked to receive such an honor and he really did appreciate it. The team coach is Ralph Sanders.

Guy-Perkins Elementary dads were treated to doughnuts by the faculty and staff recently. There was a wonderful turnout for the event. Guy-Perkins faculty and staff would like to thank Harp’s Foods in Greenbrier for partnering with them on the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.