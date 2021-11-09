(2011)
Justin Burns, a junior golfer at Central Baptist College, recently won the National Christian College Athletic Association individual championship by two strokes. Burns, who played at Izard County Consolidated, had rounds of 72-67-74 for a 213 total. The NCCAA championships were held in Panama City, Fla. CBC finished sixth overall among an 18-team field.
The Conway School District’s Board of Education approved the final map for attendance zones to be implemented in the fall of 2012. Eleven months ago, the board began the work of redrawing and presenting possible maps to the public. Along with the rezoning of the nine elementary schools, they were assigned as “feeder schools” to the district’s middle schools.
(1996)
Jerry Sterling has been named Salesman of the Month for October at Smith Ford. He has been with Smith Ford for 12 years. He and his wife, Janie, and their daughter, Cindy, are members of Central Baptist Church, where he is a member of the choir. He also sings with the Central Baptist Praise Singers.
Sharon Arnhart, Eura Mae Loyd, Donna Payne, David Duffle and Dick Wright of Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas were presented the Quality Commitment Award by Gov. Mike Huckabee for their comprehensive quality system. The Arkansas Quality Award program’s goal is to encourage as many Arkansas organizations as possible to engage in continuous quality improvement. Farm Credit Services provides long-term agricultural real estate loans, rural home mortgages, short and intermediate term loans for agricultural production or operating purposes.
(1971)
A door-to-door campaign raised $778 recently in Conway for the United Nations Children’s Fund. One drive was conducted by a group of youth from First United Methodist Church, who solicited contributions from businesses on Friday and set up a roadblock on Saturday. They went door to door in the residential areas on Sunday. Elementary school children conducted a “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” drive in the northern section of Conway recently, and college students from the church solicited donations at Hendrix College and State College of Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. Luther Green of Tatum, N.M., arrived to visit Mr. and Mrs. Garner Linn.
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde A. Paulk returned from Nacogdoches, Texas, where they visited their daughter, Mrs. Russell Brasher, Dr. Brasher and daughter, Amy.
Mrs. C.D. Ashbaugh III and son, David Michael, of San Bernardino, Calif., arrived to visit her parents Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hammond. Mrs. Ashbaugh is the former Sue Hammond.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford attended an antique estate sale in Jackson, Tenn., last week.
