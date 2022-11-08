Senior right side Jessica Hays has been named the Southland Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week in volleyball for the first time this season, and the fifth time in her career. The Friendswood, Texas, native was the main point of attack for the Sugar Bears in straight-set victories over Lamar and McNeese State. Hays collected a team high 25 kills while hitting .351 and added 10 digs, four aces and two blocks.
Faulkner County Judge Preston Scroggin announced the completion of the Faulkner County Fallen Officers Memorial, a memorial to honor Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The memorial is on the northeast corner of the Courthouse lawn. The project was conceived and initial plans organized by former Sheriff Marty Montgomery’s administration in 2003 after the death of Detective Jimmy Wooley.
Chester and Inez Lybarger of Greenbrier celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12. They were married Oct. 12, 1942, at First United Methodist Church in Conway. Mr. Lybarger was born Aug. 12, 1919, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Lybarger. Mrs. Lybarger was born April 4, 1922, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph T. Freeman. They have two children, Patricia Lybarger and Ed Lybarger, both of Greenbrier, and two grandchildren. Mr. Lybarger is retired and a disabled veteran. Mrs. Lybarger is a homemaker.
Becca Lefler, a teacher at Theodore Jones Elementary School, has been named Cooperating Teacher of the Year by Hendrix College. Cooperating teachers work with the education departments of colleges and universities to provide practical experiences for education majors preparing to become classroom teachers. Ms. Lefler, who teaches second grade, has been a cooperating teacher for the college’s education department since 1977.
The Arkansas Supreme Court appointed Robert W. Henry of Conway to the state Board of Law Examiners. Henry will succeed Comer Boyett Jr. of Searcy. Henry’s term will begin Jan. 1, 1973, and expire Sept. 30, 1975.
Mr. and Mrs. Doyle W. Riggs returned to St. Paul, Minn., after visiting his brother, Lodie V. Biggs and Mrs. Biggs, and his cousin, Dwight Jordan, and Mrs. Jordan.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Orville Summers of Little Rock, returned from an 18-day trip to northern and easter parts of the United States and three Canadian provinces. They also visited Charles Summers and family, and Mr. and Mrs. Brantley McAdoo in Greensboro, N.C.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed C. Meehan of California are visiting Miss Myrtle Finton. Mrs. Meehan is the former Haligene Finton.
