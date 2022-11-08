Senior right side Jessica Hays has been named the Southland Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week in volleyball for the first time this season, and the fifth time in her career. The Friendswood, Texas, native was the main point of attack for the Sugar Bears in straight-set victories over Lamar and McNeese State. Hays collected a team high 25 kills while hitting .351 and added 10 digs, four aces and two blocks.

Faulkner County Judge Preston Scroggin announced the completion of the Faulkner County Fallen Officers Memorial, a memorial to honor Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The memorial is on the northeast corner of the Courthouse lawn. The project was conceived and initial plans organized by former Sheriff Marty Montgomery’s administration in 2003 after the death of Detective Jimmy Wooley.

