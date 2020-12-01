(2010)
The anticipated Cinemark Towne Centre movie theater will open its doors at 201 Skyline Drive in Conway to the general public on Dec. 10. A grand opening preview will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 for invited guests in possession of a golden ticket. Two golden VIP tickets, available at the Log Cabin Democrat, will be given for a donation of at least $10 to the Community Christmas Card project, which benefits area students in need.
The Conway Lady Cats kept their winning ways going Tuesday with a 54-44 win over Farmington in the first round of tournament action in Van Buren. The Lady Cats (3-0) will play the winner of the Shiloh Christian-Springdale game in the second round on Thursday. Taylor Gault led the scoring for Conway.
Sixteen more earthquakes have been recorded since late last week in Faulkner County. The quakes ranged in magnitude from 1.4 to 2.4. All of the quakes were felt east, southeast or south-southeast of Guy.
(1995)
The Conway Branch of the American Association of University Women will celebrate its 70th anniversary on Dec. 10. Through the years, the group has worked to benefit women. Past presidents of the organization will be special guests at the gathering at the home of current president Nancy Combs. They are Mildred A. Dunn, Terry Williams, Helen Marshall, Virginia Guffey, Ann Poindexter, Virginia Levey, Carolyn Lewis, Zuella Mattison Wilson, Carol Adcock, Vivian Hill, Gail Murray, Ella M. Shanks, Ruth Couch and Bernice Galloway Smith.
Mary Washington of Conway has been chosen to be the chairperson of Faulkner County’s 1995 Christmas Seal Campaign for the American Lung Association of Arkansas. “When you give to Christmas Seals, you know that you will be helping someone right here in Faulkner County,” Ms. Washington said.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2259 will auction a “truckload of toys, gifts and decorations” on Saturday. Proceeds will go to help needy children and families.
(1970)
The Faulkner County Health Department will hold a health clinic on Dec. 9 at the Enola Church of Christ. Mrs. Argie Howard, Faulkner County health nurse, will be in charge. Mrs. Jean Martin formerly conducted the clinic at Enola. The clinic is sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas. All types of immunization shots will be available.
Lou Burleson was chosen queen of the recent homecoming celebration at Quitman High School. Miss Burleson is a senior and a member of the Quitman chapter of Future Homemakers of America and the glee club. She represented the FFA in the queen’s contest. Maids included Margie Burnette, Becky Ivy, Jackie Lindsey, Susan Griffith, Robin Mix, Sharron Swaffar, Dixie Clark and Karen Turney.
