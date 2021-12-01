(2011)
Central Baptist College’s Signature Academic Building was topped out this week. The last beam placed on the $6.2 million structure bore student and CDC community members’ signatures. The building is scheduled to be open by fall and will feature 13 classrooms, a lecture hall, administrative offices, CBC’s Bible Department, the PACE and Online Studies Department, and a computer lab.
Conway’s boys hit 20 of 31 two-point shots, jumped to a 22-6 first-quarter lead, and romped past Searcy, 66-45, on Tuesday. Tim Boyd had 15 points for the Wampus Cats (2-0), while Garan Davis added 10 points, six assists, and five steals. Everett Reed had 12 points and five rebounds. Xavier Clardy added eight points and six rebounds. Brannon Sargent had eight points and Kevin Guiden had seven.
(1996)
Two representatives of the Conway School District were featured as guest panelists at an educational conference. Vanessa Powell, a speech language pathologist, and Julie Witcher, a Conway High School senior, attended the conference. Mrs. Powell spoke on her experiences as a student and as a speech pathologist. Ms. Witcher spoke on strategies teachers could use to serve hearing impaired students.
The Pine Village community in Faulkner County was among 30 rural communities and towns awarded $210,052 in grants for programs ranging from upgrading fire departments to city park improvements. Pine Village received $7,395 to buy equipment for the volunteer fire department.
(1971)
Miss Lauren Gragson of Memphis, Tenn., spent the Thanksgiving holidays with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Alph Hamberg.
Mr. and Mrs. John P. Pickhardt and children returned to New Orleans, La., after spending the Thanksgiving holidays with their parents. Col. and Mrs. Paul A. Pickhardt and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence White.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank T. Ellis returned to Topeka, Kan., after spending the Thanksgiving holidays with her sister, Mrs. G.W. Williams, and Mr. Williams, and her niece, Mr. G.H. Collie and Mr. Collie. Miss Jeanne Rogers a student at Hendrix College, spent the holidays in Shelbyville, Tenn., with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. B.C. Rogers. She is a granddaughter of Mr. and G.W. Williams of Conway.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde A. Paulk during Thanksgiving were their daughters, Mrs. Russell Brasher, Dr. Brasher and daughter, Amy, and Mrs. Herman Sanders and Mr. Sanders. Also visiting was their son, Dr. Clyde D. Paulk, Mrs. Paulk and daughter Beth, and Mrs. Clyde D. Paulk’s mother, Mrs. Barbara Mitchell.
