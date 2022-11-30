James R. Sellers Jr. of the Vilonia Police Department was one of 43 officers who successfully completed Basic Police Training Course at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Academy in Pocahontas. The 13-week, 620-hour course included instruction in standard police tactics, firearms, legal, educational, technical skills, and practical exercises. Each officer must maintain an academic score of at least 70n percent on each examination, and consistently fire at least 80 percent during firearms training exercises.
Bill DeVore, a Conway Morning Rotarian, was pictured delivering dictionaries to Julia Lee Moore Elementary School third graders. The club’s annual project impacts about 750 students each year, according to event chair Pamela Woodard George. “The long term effect of the project is much larger,” she added.
Several Conway area residents, businesses and civic groups were honored at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s Second Monday Luncheon for their efforts in recycling in and around Conway. Those honored were Tommy Sutton; Beverly Belote; Jessica, Eryn and Henry Zimmerebner; Nancy Jackson and Joyce Miller of the Conway Morning Rotary Club; Sue Farris representing First United Methodist Church; and Don Curran and Hugh Tyler representing Virco Mfg. Corp.
Members of the Arkansas Department of Health Hospice, Conway Parks and Recreation Department, and Davis Nursery were pictured watching as Larry Clark planted a tree at the Don Owen Sports Complex. The tree was donated to Hospice to honor National Hospice Month. In turn, the Hospice program donated the tree to the city to honor patients lost during the previous year.
Col. Robert Adkisson returned to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam R. Adkisson.
Warren’s Freezer Locker on Parkway closed on Nov. 30. No more food was being accepted for processing and all stored food had to be removed by Nov. 30, said D.W. Warren, owner. Closing of the locker leaves Conway without such a facility. A Conway High School spokesman said the Conway school cafeteria must now use a locker at Searcy.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bryant returned from an 11-day hunting trip to Idaho. They were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ron White at Boise. They camped in the Snake River area of central Idaho, and later in the southwestern part of Idaho. The Bryants made the trip by plane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.