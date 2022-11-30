James R. Sellers Jr. of the Vilonia Police Department was one of 43 officers who successfully completed Basic Police Training Course at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Academy in Pocahontas. The 13-week, 620-hour course included instruction in standard police tactics, firearms, legal, educational, technical skills, and practical exercises. Each officer must maintain an academic score of at least 70n percent on each examination, and consistently fire at least 80 percent during firearms training exercises.

Bill DeVore, a Conway Morning Rotarian, was pictured delivering dictionaries to Julia Lee Moore Elementary School third graders. The club’s annual project impacts about 750 students each year, according to event chair Pamela Woodard George. “The long term effect of the project is much larger,” she added.

