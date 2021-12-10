(2011)
The Faulkner County Republican Women collected food, maintenance supplies and cash for the Renewal Ranch during the FCRW December Christmas luncheon meeting. The items were delivered by Wanda Morris and Karin Foster of FCRW, to Laura Loy of Renewal Ranch. Assisting with the delivery was Paul Foster.
St. Joseph School’s homecoming court has been named. The court members are freshman maid Isabella Hartman; sophomore maid Savannah Covington; junior maid Hannah Chamoun; beauty queen Kayla Pruitt; senior maid Heather Moix; senior maid of honor Savannah Cooper; and homecoming queen Brooke Schichtl.
(1996)
The United Way of Faulkner County has passed this year’s fund-raising goal of $650,000. The organization had pledges of $660,101, with more expected over the next few days. This is the third year in a row that the group’s campaign has exceeded its goals, raising $562,000 and $614,275 the past two years.
Lindsey Cook, 16-year-old daughter of Bob and Ginny Cook of Conway, was recently honored at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for her fund-raising and volunteer efforts in support efforts in support of the Memphis-based hospital. Miss Cook received the Jerry Nicholson Award, which is the highest award presented to someone under age 19 for service to St. Jude and the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities. A sophomore at Conway High School, Miss Cook began her battle with cancer in 1991 and became a patient at St. Jude.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Beaird of Haskell, Okla., were guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Pratt. Mr. and Mrs. Beaird, who were married Saturday afternoon at Second Baptist Church in Conway, went to Oklahoma City on their wedding trip. Mrs. Beaird is the former Penny Pratt.
Mrs. Reba Rains of Mill Street returned by plan from Livermore, Calif., where she spent the weekend with her daughter, Mrs. Howard Spence, Mr. Spence, and daughter, Jennie. She also attended a Christmas party given by her son-in-law for employees of his company, Olympia Drywall Construction Co.
Mr. E.A. Norris, Mrs. Berman Maxey and Mrs. Noble Smith were pictured putting the finishing touches on the Smith home in preparation for the upcoming “Pilgrimage of Homes,” sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club. In addition to the Smith home on Birchwood Drive, two more homes will be featured – the Chuck Beale home on Rosewood Drive and the Robert Clark home on West Tyler Street. Proceeds will be used to landscape the grounds at Memorial Hospital. Tickets are 50 cents and may be purchased from garden club members or at the homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.