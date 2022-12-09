Cynthia Johnson has completed 31 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Johnson is a clinical speech pathologist. Karen Blocker has completed 36 years of service at the Conway Human Development. Blocker is a rehabilitation instructor on the Individual Assistance Team.
Alicia Francis, an advanced placement English teacher at Conway Junior High School, has reached the top four to earn the Arkansas Teacher of the Year award. She is Conway’s Teacher of the Year.
William Orbra and Arvada Grable will observe their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 10. They celebrated at a reception on Nov. 29 at Springhill Baptist Church in Saline County. The former Arvada Hendrickson and William Orbra Grable were married in Faulkner County in 1922 and now reside in the Salem community near Benton. He is retired from Reynolds Metal Co. They have six children, Bob Grable of Little Rock, Wadene Sweeney and Billy Grable, both of Fort Worth, Anna Helmich of Houston, and Faber Grable and Janette Zuber, both of Alexander. They also have 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Residents of the Trillium Park Retirement Residence donated pies for an auction held at a recent event. Money raised during the auction will go to the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas to help provide a Thanksgiving Day meal for residents of the Women’s Shelter.
Mrs. Goldie Shock, who resides on Highway 64 east of Conway, said she had grown a turnip weighing six pounds in her garden. She said a second turnip weighed almost the same, and there were others of more than ordinary weight. The biggest turnip measured 22 inches in circumference.
The Faulkner County cotton crop becomes smaller and smaller each year. Henry Enderlin of Enderlin Bros. Gin on Markham Street, the only gin now operating in Faulkner County, said the facility has turned out only 700 bales to date this fall. He estimated a third of the county’s cotton crop is yet to be picked, but 1,110 or 1,200 bales will be the maximum. Enderlin ginned 1,430 bales last year.
Debbie Troillett is Conway’s 1973 Miss City Beautiful. Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Troillett, she is 19 years old and is a sophomore at State College of Arkansas. First runner-up is Cindy Purtle, and Debbie Murrell is second runner-up. Debbie Purtle crowned her successor. They are both seniors at Conway High School.
