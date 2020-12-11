(2010)
The Conway Symphony Guild presented a check for $9,000 to the Conway Symphony Orchestra from proceeds of the 2010 Designer House. The Designer House was co-chaired by Lori Quinn and Katherine Thomason, with major support from The Village at Hendrix. CSO Board President Allison Vetter and Conductor Israel Getzov accepted the donation from Guild President Mary Mosley at the December Symphony Board meeting.
Residents living in the Holland fire district will receive an early Christmas present this year. Members of the Holland community will have lower insurance premiums beginning Jan. 1, thanks to the effectiveness of the Holland Volunteer Fire Department. After meeting the ISO standards, the Holland department has lowered the district’s insurance service rating from a 9 to a 6. “This is great news,” said Holland Fire Chief Charlie Parsons.
(1995)
A six-foot wise man and camel stolen from the Conway Human Development Center’s holiday decorations were recovered. Bob Clark, superintendent of CHDC, said that after a story about the theft ran Sunday in the Log Cabin Democrat, Ms. Glenn Baker called to report that she saw the figure on Lower Ridge Road. Clark said the nativity scene, which cost $750, was purchased with funds from CHDC residents’ parents, relatives and friends. Clark said several of the clients were upset about the theft. Also taken were all of the red lights, spanning from Siebenmorgen Road to the facility.
Parishioners and guests filled the St. Joseph Church on Sunday as the Most Rev. Andrew J. McDonald, bishop of the diocese of Little Rock, celebrated Mass and dedicated all new additions, including the 1,000-seat church itself. The church was overflowing at the 10:15 a.m. Mass. Sunday’s celebration culminated the work and aspirations of the 1,450-family parish by undertaking the $4.5-million project, which included the 14,500-square-foot church. The addition, plus the remodeling of the church built in 1924 which now serves as a chapel, was funded by an anonymous donor.
(1970)
Conway High School was evacuated for almost an hour after a bomb threat was received at the school. Peggy Washam, a student receptionist, received the threatening telephone call five minutes before classes were scheduled to open. Mrs. Mary Louise Jumper, secretary to Principal James H. Clark, said the caller spoke in a stuttering male voice and said that a bomb had been planted in the building and “will go off sometime today.” Police searched the building and found nothing in the search.
Susan Bailey and James Firestone were elected campus king and queen in the annual contest held at Vilonia High School. A senior, Miss Bailey was voted the most beautiful girl. She is a member of FHA and the yearbook staff and holds a class office. Firestone, a junior, is vice president of the Student Council, president of FFA and a member of Beta Club and the track and football squads.
