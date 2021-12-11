By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
The Kiwanis Club of Conway raised more than $5,000 in an hour-long auction. Proceeds from the annual Jim Beal Christmas Auction will provide food baskets for 85 families to be distributed for the holidays. Among the many donated items were a child’s rocking chair, Faril Simpson CDs, hunting clothes, oil changes and gift certificates from several restaurants.
Sam Annable of Conway, along with eight other students in the Fay Jones School of Architecture at the University of Arkansas, put together an exhibit of studio work created during and since their journey to central Africa in September. The exhibit is called “Designing Kigali: Revealing the Hidden Intelligence of a Developing African City.” Annable is a senior at U of A and a 2007 graduate of Conway High School.
(1996)
Heritage Center resident Jessie Glascock was pictured rubbing the nose of Skip Arrow, a horse visiting the center as part of the monthly pet therapy program. The residents are treated to a monthly visit by a group of smaller animals, but this was the first time a horse had visited the residents. Skip Arrow was shown by Dr. Laura Erikson.
Two Hendrix College basketball players have made the academic honor roll of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Earning the honors are Nathan Tumlison, a senior guard from Conway, and Judd Holt, a senior guard from Denton, Texas. To be eligible, a player must be a junior or senior and have a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or higher. Tumlison is a three-year starter who led the Warriors in scoring his freshman year. Holt has started for the two years. Both players are pre-med majors.
(1971)
Robert D. Nabholz, a Conway contractor, has been named vice chairman of the newly organized Arkansas Contractors Council. The council was formed to protect the interests of contractors, builders and the public in dealing with labor relations, legislation, safety and architect-engineer relations.
Marine Cpl. Haskell D. Huffines is spending a 10-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Huffines, and his sister, Mrs. Dub Morgan, Mr. Morgan and daughter Shannon. Cpl. Huffines is stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C.
The United Fund of Faulkner County announced that its 1972 goal of $50,000 has been surpassed. Dr. Jerry B. Park, president of the United Fund board of directors, said they had received $50,044.17 in cash and pledges.
Conway firemen were called to Louvenia Avenue early Friday when an electric transformer began malfunctioning. The trouble was blamed on the heavy rain which was falling at the time. A similar call came from the area of Watkins and Caldwell streets.
