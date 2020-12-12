(2010)
It was Conway vs. Vilonia in the girls’ championship game of the First Security/John Stanton Wampus Cat Invitational. The Lady Cats avenged last year’s loss to the Lady Eagles in the title game here with a hard-fought 62-49 victory. “We were dead at halftime, had that deer-in-the-headlights look,” said Conway coach Ashley Nance. “I told the girls that Vilonia wasn’t going to stop. There’s no quit in them.”
The National League of Junior Cotillions-Conway Chapter recently held its annual Holly Ball for sixth- through eighth-graders. Prizes were awarded to Megan Gunnels, Joe Coker, Josh Skinner and Herbie Evans for the foxtrot contest; Grace Hawk, Jared Casebier, Alex Massey and Carter Burcham for the swing; and Elizabeth Steely, Cameron Horton, Harrison Dawson and Cory Strack for the cha cha. Winners of the Snowball Elimination Dance were Bailey Beckham, Cameron Tilley, Adlee Watkins and Emily McNabb. Joshua Crook, Katherine Jeane, Lexie Rackley and Hadley Brown won the Jingle Bell Elimination.
(1995)
Lt. Bob Harkrider has been named chief of the Conway Police Department. Harkrider, who has been with the CPD for 21 years, has been serving as interim chief following the resignation of Tim Daley on June 2. While at Conway PD, Harkrider has served as a patrol officer, a criminal investigation department detective, chief of detectives and as a sergeant and senior lieutenant. “I’ve got very capable people under me. They lighten my load considerably. This is definitely not a one-man show,” he said.
A tax vote was placed on the ballot at a special Vilonia City Council meeting Monday night. With an emergency clause to ensure their immediate enactment, the council voted 4-1 in favor of a pair of ordinances calling for a special election on a proposed 1-cent sales tax. The tax is being proposed to pay for the construction of a new 4,000-square-foot city hall and six-bay fire station. Construction is estimated at $200,000 for the city hall and $50,000 for the fire station.
(1970)
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Dycus of Mayflower celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Nov. 29 at their home. They were married Nov. 27, 1920. They have five children and 15 grandchildren. Eighty-seven friends and relatives attended the open house.
Steve Hawkins’ 26 points led the Mount Vernon basketball team over Judsonia, 74-53, Monday night in the finals of the Judsonia Invitational Tournament. Mount Vernon earlier defeated Beebe and Kensett. Hawkins, Jackie Ussery and Robert Stewart were named to the all-tournament team.
Dave H. Ward, a Conway bus manufacturer, was awarded the Distinguished Service Award at the annual membership meeting of the Conway Chamber of Commerce. Retiring Chamber President Cleddie W. Harper presented the award, which has been given since 1957. Ward has been building buses in Conway since 1936.
