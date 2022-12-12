By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2012)
Christopher C. Marvin, assistant professor of chemistry at Hendrix College, recently received a grant from one of America’s oldest foundations, Research Corporation for Science Advancement, to explore the use of visible light to drive chemical reactions among a set of organic – or carbon-based – molecules. His approach may one day hold great potential for creating a more environmentally friendly, energy efficient chemical industry.
(1997)
Alvin and Pauline White of Beebe celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Nov. 15. The Whites were married Nov. 17, 1947. Mr. White was born July 19, 1923, in Dyersburg, Tenn., a son of the late Robert and Josie White. Mrs. White was born Feb. 15, 1930, in Lonoke, a daughter of the late Clarence and Marie Wilson. They have three sons, Alvin White Jr. of Greenbrier and Ricky White and Tim White, both of Beebe. They have two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. Mr. White is a retired care dealer and Mrs. White is retired from Timex.
Bill Polk, Conway planning director, was pictured talking to seventh-grade students at Carl Stuart Middle School about city plots and maps. The students are participating in National Geography Awareness Week and will hear from many community leaders to learn how geography is used in every day life. Representatives from the Conway Fire Department and the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department are among those scheduled to visit with the students.
(1972)
Thanksgiving guests of Mrs. B.M. Tilley were her sons, Burt M. Tilley Jr. and Mrs. Tilley of Portland, Ore., Jack B. Tilley and Mrs. Tilley, Valerie and Jackie of Pensacola, Fla., and Rudy F. Tilley and Mrs. Tilley of San Antonio, Texas; and her daughter, Mrs. William J. Burton and Mr. Burton and Scott of Houston, Texas. Mrs. Burton is the former Mary Tilley.
From the Cedar Glade News: Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Pettingill and family of North Little Rock visited Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Stone recently. Mr. and Mrs. Randall Casey and family of North Little Rock visited Rufus Casey and Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Casey over the weekend. Bobby Shock Jr. visited his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Stone of this place, and Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Shock of Enola during his Thanksgiving break.
