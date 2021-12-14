(2011)
Larence and Clara Burdin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a reception Dec. 17 at the Gravesville Fire Department. The Burdins were married Dec. 24, 1951, at the home of the late John Wesley and Ola Edna Burdin. Clara Stevenson Burdin is the daughter of the late Edgar and Susie Stevenson. Larence has served 45 years as a deacon at Sardis church. Clara has spend most her life cooking for family and the community. They have two children, Gary Burdin and Michael Burdin, and three grandchildren.
Students in Yvonne Sturdivant’s third-grade class at Vilonia Elementary School are sharing the Christmas spirit by making Christmas cards for U.S. service men and women stationed overseas as part of Holiday Mail for Heroes. Pictured with their cards were Amber Horton, Wyatt Bailey, Brook Caudill and Cordell Palmer. Their cars are included in more than 400 pieces of holiday mail collected and mailed by Carolyn Frazier, a former teacher at the school and a member of the Cadron Post Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
(1996)
Linn’s Truck Salvage Inc. of Conway was one of 17 auto recycling facilities to be recertified and inducted into the Automotive Recyclers Association’s Certified Automotive Recycler program at the association’s convention and expo in Denver. The CAR Program was created to enhance the professionalism of the auto recycling industry and to assist its members in staying on the leading edge of developments in environmental compliance, operational safety and general business.
The directors, officers and staff of Boatmen’s National Bank of Conway invited the public to join in celebrating B.J. Daugherty and his 49 years of banking service. A reception was to be held on Dec. 18 at the Boatmen’s Main Bank on Harkrider Street.
(1971)
The Rev. and Mrs. Jack Dell and Mrs. Dave H. Ward returned from a 10-day trip to the Holy Land. They returned by Athens, Greece, where they spent two days and nights. They also visited in New York City before returning to Conway.
Mrs. Mavis Lindsey, past matron of Palmetto Chapter No. 47, Order of Eastern Star, has been appointed to serve as deputy grand lecturer of the12th District for 1972. Mrs. Lindsey, who served the Grand Chapter of Arkansas as grand Adah in 1970, is the wife of Tom Lindsey. The have two children, Vickie and Mark.
Dr. Denver Prince of State College of Arkansas set a course record in the 25-kilometer AAU race at Greenbrier. Prince ran the event in 1:55.21. Jack Wilson of Conway took second place in the high school division.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Imboden have moved into their new home in east Conway. They formerly resident at 1265 Hunter St.
