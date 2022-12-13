The Vilonia School District recently received word that a grant in the amount of $750,000 has been awarded by FEMA allowing work to begin on a safe room at the Vilonia Primary School. That will leave the district paying 25 percent of the cost, or about $250,000. The safe room will be about 4,300 square feet and serve as a shelter for about 700.
The Conway Bookcase Project committee recently presented Sen. Stanley Russ with a recognition for his service to the project.
Bill Hegeman was given the 1997 Distinguished Service Award at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet. He was recognized as a civic leader with an extensive resume of community involvement, and the corporation he heads – Conway Corp. – was singled out for distinguished service. Hegeman was president of the chamber board in 1984, and has been president of the Conway Kiwanis Club, fund drive chairman for the United Way of Faulkner County, chairman of the Conway Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission, event chairman for Toad Suck Daze and president of the Faulkner County 4-H Foundation.
Larry Marshall was presented the 1997 Good Neighbor Award at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet. Marshall has been involved with the Conway Kiwanis Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Toad Suck Daze and various sports programs.
The deadline for raising $55,000 for the Faulkner County United Fund for 1973 expired a month ago, but it will be extended until the goal is reached. John Lee, director, said “we must pull up our bootstraps and get the job completed.” The main drawback to not reaching the quota has been the inability to get some workers to canvas their assigned areas. The amount pledged to date amounts to $49,718.
The congregation of First Baptist Church has exceeded its goal of $100,000 in a campaign to raise funds to begin construction of a new sanctuary. The Rev. William L. Probasco, pastor, said cash and contributions to date in this drive amount to approximately $102,000, and this will permit construction of the new sanctuary and office-music suite in the near future. The church had $70,000 in building funds before the campaign started. The church voted to have one third of the anticipated cost in hand before construction would begin.
About 275 pieces of tile have replaced wooden structures on Faulkner County roads this year, said County Judge Jesse Carter. The tile culverts are expected to last a minimum of 20 years. The new tiles measure from 12 to 36 inches in diameter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.