(2012)

The Vilonia School District recently received word that a grant in the amount of $750,000 has been awarded by FEMA allowing work to begin on a safe room at the Vilonia Primary School. That will leave the district paying 25 percent of the cost, or about $250,000. The safe room will be about 4,300 square feet and serve as a shelter for about 700.

