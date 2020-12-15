(2010)
Faulkner County students got into the giving this month by donating pieces of their own libraries to the Book Worm Christmas Project. Participating students brought new or gently used books for other children to their school or library. The books will be given to families receiving food baskets from the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) on Friday at True Holiness Saints Center. Faulkner County Librarian Ruth Voss said the project has been to her “an example of the true meaning of Christmas.”
The Catholic Health Initiative office in Little Rock recently presented Mary Beard of Conway with its Service of the Heart Award because of her “dedicated service to the uninsured of Arkansas.” Beard founded the Pine Street Free Medical Clinic for the poor and medically uninsured. The clinic sees about 650 patients a year. Several St. Joseph School students volunteer at the clinic. Ms. Beard said she shares her award with the school. “I am really grateful to them for helping us get the clinic up and running.”
(1995)
The Conway Junior High School Lady Kittens ran into a situation on Thursday they haven’t faced in six years – they had to come back after a loss. Cabot ended CJHS’ cumulative winning streak at 140 on Monday. On Thursday, the Lady Kittens responded well, romping past Jacksonville North, 44-27, at the CJHS gymnasium. Conway is now 7-1 in Metro Conference play and 8-1 overall.
Several churches in Faulkner County are planning musical presentations for the holidays. “Angels Aware,” a Christmas musical and drama, will be presented by the Children’s Choir of Harlan Park Baptist Church. The King’s Kids Choir of Fellowship Bible Church will present the children’s musical, “The Church Mouse Christmas.” The adult choir of Bethlehem Baptist Church at Shady Grove will present a Christmas cantata, “Because It’s Christmas.”
(1970)
The Women’s Society of Christian Service of the First United Methodist Church held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Mrs. Orville W. Rook presented a program titled “The Family Custer: Reality or an Illusion.” Miss Freda Wilson sang two Christmas songs, accompanied by Mrs. Robert W. Shoemaker. Mrs. Walter Scales presented an original Christmas dialogue. Mrs. Robert W. Henry, Mrs. Arthur A. Johnson, Mrs. Carolyn Fox, Mrs. Robert Banister, Mrs. Peggy Collins and Mrs. Joe Ward sang Christmas carols. Fifty-six members attended the luncheon, and Mrs. Loren Guffey, president, presided at the business session.
The St. Joseph Bulldogs made their homecoming complete Friday night with a 55-48 win over the Wonderview Daredevils. Mike Henze and David Strack were the leading scorers for St. Joseph with 15 points each. Robert Schulte and Tommy Ethridge collected 12 each. The Bulldogs are now 8-10. In the junior game, St. Joseph registered their 6th win by beating Wonderview, 44-36. Hal Crafton led St. Joseph with 28 points.
