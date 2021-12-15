(2011)
Handmade ornaments are now on sale to help the homeless at Bethlehem House. Dana Wise said she is handcrafting the ornaments to “exchange the ornaments for canned goods and donations, which will then go to Bethlehem House.” She said she gathered “a car full” of canned goods and monetary donations in one day.
Arkansas Fluid Transporters Association presented a check for $2,200 to Rick Stapleton of the Conway Firefighters Pipes and Drums. Individuals of the Conway Fire Department are preparing an honor guard with bagpipes, drums and full Scottish kilt dress to play at military, police and firefighters funerals and other events.
Conway Christian School third-graders in Shannon Rodriguez’ class are giving gifts to the Women’s Shelter. The students collected, bought and wrapped all the gifts.
(1996)
Chief Deputy Jim Wooley has been named Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year for 1996. Wooley, who will work in the new warrants division at the department when Marty Montgomery takes over as sheriff in January, said he was surprised and honored at the award. Wooley started working at the office in 1989 as a reserve officer. For the past three years he has served as chief deputy to Sheriff Bob Blankenship.
Arthur H. and Edith M. Carter of Wooster will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception at First Baptist Church in Wooster. The Carters were married Dec. 13, 1946. Mr. Carter, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Carter, is a retired pipefitter. Mrs. Carter, a daughter of Edith Morgan of Wooster and the late John Morgan, is a homemaker. They have two children, Joan Hanna and Karen Black of Conway, and a grandchild.
(1971)
Dr. H.L. Minton, a retired State College of Arkansas professor, received the Distinguished Service Award of the Conway Chamber of Commerce at the annual membership meeting. The award, inaugurated in 1957, is presented annual to individuals or groups who have rendered special service for the benefit of the community.
Sharon Wheeler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wheeler of Vilonia, was crowned Miss Vilonia High School in a contest sponsored by the school yearbook staff. She sang “O Holy Night” for her talent performance. The faculty awarded the title of Mr. Vilonia High School to Randy Shannon, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.R. Shannon.
AKC and Mrs. W.E. Dean Jr. and children, Dense and Steve, arrived from Guam on Sunday to spend the Christmas holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wiley E. Dean, and his brother, Andy Dean.
