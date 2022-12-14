(2012)
From the community news: Becky Gray was surprised recently by her children with a 60th birthday party at Mount Olive Baptist Church. She thought she wasn’t going to see any of her children on this birthday, but they had different plans. Susan Cavin recently spent the weekend in Baltimore with Brenda Casey. Susan and Brenda work with each other directing pageants. While there, she missed Scott’s fling with an appendectomy. He is doing great following the surgery.
