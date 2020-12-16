(2010)
Carl Stuart Middle School students were treated to a special assembly and a movie this week as a reward for their efforts in fundraising. Student Council members designed several small programs for the week that the student body and staff would pay to participate in. All proceeds were voted to be designated to the Mid-South Chapter of Make-A-Wish Foundation.
An advertisement from the Mount Vernon-Enola Board of Education and Administration congratulated the faculty, staff and students of the school district for their excellence in education “as evidenced by the most recent EOC Algebra and Geometry results.” The Office for Education Policy recently analyzed the percent of students in each school scoring proficient and advanced on the Arkansas End of Course (EOC) exams for all schools in Arkansas. Mount Vernon-Enola High School was the top performing high school in the state for Geometry and the fourth highest for Algebra.
(1995)
The Conway Fire Department’s planned split of Conway into two districts will accommodate the city well into the future, the city’s fire chief said. Following the arrival of a new rescue unit in January or February, the fire department plans to create east and west districts, depending on where the Union Pacific Railroad tracks split the city. When a sixth fire station is built at Highway 60 and Wescon Lane, there will be a total of six fire stations – three on each side of the tracks. “As the city grows, this will be a system that it can grow into,” Fire Chief Bart Castleberry said of the department’s reorganization.
The Faulkner County Literacy Council received a grant of instructional materials valued at more than $1,500 from Laubech Literacy through its National Book Scholarship Fund. The grant will be used to expand the council’s family reading program.
(1970)
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Dempsey and children of East Camden were weekend guests of his mother, Mrs. Ted Dempsey.
Mrs. Doyle Reynolds returned to her home Sunday after spending a few days in Fordyce with her daughter, Mrs. Thurl Smith, Mr. Smith, Thurl Jr., and her new grandson, Lance David.
Mr. and Mrs. George R. Alewyne Jr. of Dallas, Texas, spent Sunday with his mother, Mrs. George R. Alewyne.
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. “Bill” Sparrow of Rose Bud, formerly of Mount Vernon, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house on Sunday at their home. Mr. Sparrow, 74, and Mrs. Sparrow, 67, (the former Jennie Hawkins), were married Dec. 31, 1920. Both are lifelong residents of Faulkner and White counties. She is a daughter of the late M.C. “Crow” and Sarah Jane Davidson Hawkins. He is a son of the late Jefferson and Missouri Webster Sparrow. Nieces of the couple will be hosts for the open house.
