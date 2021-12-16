(2011)
Winners of the Ida Burns Elementary School spelling bee were fourth-graders Ethan Knox, first place, and Kamren Johnson, runner-up.
The Acxiom S.W.A.T.T. team participated in an annual holiday run in Conway. The team, which stands for “sprinters, walkers and trash-talkers” runs together in local marathon events.
Tonie Landers and her friends and family will celebrate her 90th birthday at a reception at Heritage Living and Rehab Center. She was born Dec. 15, 1921, in Northumberland County, Va., to William Ray Welch and Bessie Marie. She moved to Conway to work as a nurse at Central Baptist College. She married William Loyce Landers on April 25, 1947. They have two children, Bill Landers and Della Marie Landers Warren. She has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She has worked for the Cerebral Palsy center and the Faulkner County Seniors Citizens program.
(1996)
Doyle and Joyce Rowe of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house Dec. 21. They were married Dec. 21, 1946, in Wisconsin. Mr. Rowe was born Feb. 12, 1925 at Morganton, a son of the late Guy and Pearl Rowe. Mrs. Rowe was born Jan. 21, 1929, in Oshkosh, Wis., a daughter of the late Frank and Myrtle Flynn. They are both retired from the Air Force, having served in California.
Edward A. and Mary E. Salter Milam of Greenbrier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on a Caribbean cruise after the holidays. They were married Dec. 22, 1946, at Greenbrier Methodist Church. He was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Greenbrier, a son of the late E.R. and Bula Carmichael Milam. Mrs. Milam was born March 31, 1926, at Greenbrier, a daughter of the late J.M. and Jewell Wilson Salter. They have two children, Gary Edward Milam and James Randy Milam, and two grandchildren.
(1971)
Dinner guests Saturday night of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were Mr. and Mrs. Orville Summers of Little Rock. Overnight guest on Tuesday was Mrs. John White of Springfield, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Craig and children, Sabrina and Flint, of Phoenix, Ariz., will arrive Sunday to visit his mother, Mrs. Paul Craig. Arriving Monday will be Mrs. Craig’s daughter, Mrs. Buddy Lambert, Mr. Lambert, and daughters, Cindy and Marcy, of Dallas, Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur French of Damascus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house on Sunday, Dec. 26. Friends and relatives are invited.
Mrs. Margaret A. Jones and children, Charlotte, Margaret Ann and Paul, of Conway visited Mrs. Lora Phillips at Quitman. Mrs. Phillips is a great-grandmother of the Jones children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.