(2010)
Sixteen players from Faulkner County teams, the most in recent history, have earned all-state recognition in football by the Arkansas Activities Association. The honors were voted upon by the coaches in each conference. Conway High had five players named all-state, while Greenbrier had four, Vilonia had three, and Mayflower and Conway Christian had two each.
Almost 750 children will have a better Christmas because of the efforts of the Conway Optimist Club’s Angel Tree project. Bicycles, skateboards and clothing were among the items given to the families of “angels” during a distribution at Hendrix College. The Optimists have been sponsoring the Angel Tree effort for 25 years, making sure that every child on the list provided by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) will get a present. Giving exceeded last year’s effort by 100 more families and 150 more children.
(1995)
A new recording by The Ward Family Singers is ready just in time for Christmas. The recording, called “Country Church,” will include gospel songs from long ago, sung by 16 members of one family. It is available in cassette ($10) or compact disc ($13) at several stores in Conway and Faulkner County. All proceeds will go toward construction of a memorial chapel near the old Ward homeplace.
The Greeson-Cone house at 938 Center St. in Conway has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, announced Cathy Slater, director for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. The house is a two-story, brick and stucco bungalow designed in the craftsman style of architecture and built between 1920 and 1921. It was built by the Greeson family and later owned by Jesse G. and Sallie Cone. Mrs. Cone taught in the Conway School District for 40 years and a school was named for her in 1960.
(1970)
One-hundred-fifteen students from three units of the Arkansas Children’s Colony were guests of Gov. and Mrs. Rockefeller at the governor’s mansion in Little Rock for the annual Christmas party. The youngsters were treated to refreshments, Christmas music and a visit from Santa Claus, who passed out gifts to each of them from beneath a large tree in the parlor. The governor’s Christmas party is a three-day event and also includes students from the State Hospital, Schools for the Blind and Deaf, and several other day service facilities for exceptional children in the vicinity of Pulaski County.
Sixty-three units of blood were received Sunday during a Red Cross blood drawing at the Harrington Army Reserve Training Center. All but a few units were given by members of Co. B 489th Engineer Bn., the unit which is headquartered at the center. “The Red Cross is indebted to Capt. (Carl) Mallett for coordinating the drawing and to all the Reservists who gave,” said Mrs. Elmer Fiddler, executive secretary of the Faulkner Red Cross.
