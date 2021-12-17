(2011)
The Vilonia School District’s Board of Education voted to proceed in building an intermediate school rather than a high school. The proposed change will still require asking for a millage increase. The decision to change the building project scope is to more efficiently address space problems in all areas of the district. “If you take care of the high school, the intermediate and elementary schools are still going to be full,” said Superintendent Dr. Frank Mitchell.
State Rep. Linda Tyler of Conway has been honored with the 2012 Friend of the HR Profession Award by the Arkansas Society for Human Resource Management. Before entering politics in 2009, Tyler made her mark on the Central Arkansas business community working as a human resources professional.
(1996)
Renee McMillen, campaign chairman for the 1997 United Way campaign, was pictured fulfilling a pre-campaign promise by dancing the Macarena in the fountain in front of First National Bank. She led employees of the bank in the dance after promising to do the dance if the campaign exceeded its goal. The campaign exceeded its goal of $650,000 by $13,000.
Frigidaire president John Humphreys and training manager Floyd Washburn were pictured getting a little help from Santa Claus as they chose the Vision and Values scholarship winners recently. Ten children of employees received $500 scholarships for the upcoming semester. Employees chosen were Earl Rice, Sue Smith, Kathy Crawford, Donna Parker, Sam Dayer, Laura Grider, Todd Davis and Carl Purdy.
(1971)
Mrs. Irene Nickle, formerly of Conway, has moved to Gautier, Miss., from Fayetteville. Mrs. Nickle, widow of Karl Nickle, is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Robins of Conway. She recently returned from a month’s tour of Europe.
Dinner guests of Mrs. Minnie Johnson were Mr. and Mrs. Willard Johnson and son, Ray, Fred Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Royce Johnson, all of the Pleasant Hill community; Mr. and Mrs. Burton Johnson of Springfield; Mrs. Annie Hill of Conway; and Miss Orby Johnson of the home. The occasion was Mrs. Minnie Johnson’s 83rd birthday.
The Vilonia Beta Club sponsored its annual door decoration contest for Vilonia schools. The winner in each division received a $5 prize. The elementary division winner was Mrs. Gene Wells’ four-grade classroom door. The office door won the high school division.
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Tackett entertained her mother, Mrs. Lora Phillips, at a dinner party to celebrate her 91st birthday. Guests included Mr. and Mrs. Foy Burlison and daughters, Debbie and Loretta; Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Faught; Mr. and Mrs. Lucian Jones; Mrs. Jozette Adams; Mrs. Stella Evans; and Mr. and Mrs. Waymond Young and children.
