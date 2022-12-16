The Fall-Winter issue of the Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, a semi-annual journal published by the Faulkner County Historical Society, is available for purchase. The issue commemorates Veterans Day and specifically focuses on poignant war remembrances of county veterans. Several are personally written accounts by those who are now deceased, while others are interviews made in recent months. Veteran stories are by or about Homer Hoffman, Johnnie Walter, Marie Hiegel Pinter, H.P. Barham Jr., Al Hiegel, William T. Mattison, Doyne Montgomery, Hubert L. Tucker, Larry Yarbrough, Tony Nahlen, Curtis Breeden and brothers Leon and Billie Hazel.
Dr. John Murphy of the University of Central Arkansas recently received the Writing Award from the Arkansas School Counselor Association. Dr. Murphy, an assistant professor in UCA’s psychology and counseling department, received the award based on his writings on solution-focused counseling. He has written two books, two book chapters and four journal articles.
Jason Ward, president of the Arkansas Association of Future Homemakers of America, recently represented Arkansas at the national leadership meeting in San Diego. Ward is from the Guy-Perkins FHA chapter. At the meeting, Ward presided over three state meetings, attended a state presidents reception and participated in the multi-media ceremonies of opening general session. The Guy-Perkins chapter was also recognized as the Arkansas winner of the 1997 Community Service Award. “Stop the Flames” was the chapter’s in-depth project, in which they placed fire extinguishers in homes of senior citizens.
Mr. and Mrs. George W. Holland celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at an open house at their home near Damascus. The Hollands were married Dec. 1, 1912, at Damascus. They are parents of two sons, Claudie Holland and Fairl Holland, and two daughters, Mrs. Vaudie Atkinson and Mrs. Ami Dell Harrison. They have 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Tommy G. Smith was pictured presenting a portrait of the late Mrs. Helen G. Lever to Mrs. Lorraine Mason, first vice president of the Pink Rose Art and Social Club. The picture will hang in the library at the former Pine Street Elementary School, established in Mrs. Lever’s honor by the Conway branch of the American Association of University Women. Mrs. Lever and Mrs. Paul Faris were co-chairmen of the committee which set up the library in March. Mrs. Lever was a member of the Ellen Smith Elementary School staff at the time of her death.
Mrs. Walter M. Kirkland reported to police that raw eggs had been thrown against her house and car. It was the second such incident in recent weeks, officers said.
