The Fall-Winter issue of the Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, a semi-annual journal published by the Faulkner County Historical Society, is available for purchase. The issue commemorates Veterans Day and specifically focuses on poignant war remembrances of county veterans. Several are personally written accounts by those who are now deceased, while others are interviews made in recent months. Veteran stories are by or about Homer Hoffman, Johnnie Walter, Marie Hiegel Pinter, H.P. Barham Jr., Al Hiegel, William T. Mattison, Doyne Montgomery, Hubert L. Tucker, Larry Yarbrough, Tony Nahlen, Curtis Breeden and brothers Leon and Billie Hazel.

