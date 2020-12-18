(2010)
Renewal Ranch, a faith-based organization dedicated to “restoring broken lives through Christ,” received a $20,000 Building Better Communities grant from The Home Depot Foundation. Renewal Ranch is housed on 100 acres just outside of Conway. With the help of The Home Depot and local volunteers, Renewal Ranch will include a 3,200-square-foot bunkhouse that will provide a residence and study area for the men enrolled in the program. Home Depot associates helped build the frame and put down flooring in the first Renewal Ranch house.
Central Baptist College’s men turned up the defense Thursday night in defeating Florida Christian, 73-55, in the Florida Christian College Classic. Florida Christian was eighth-ranked in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association. “I was very pleased with our defensive effort tonight,” said CBC coach Josh Austin.
(1995)
William S. “Bill” and Lila Montgomery of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a come-and-go reception Thursday at Bowen’s Ramada Restaurant in Conway. They were married Dec. 22, 1945, in a double-ring ceremony at the home of her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. James E. Wilson of Springfield (Conway County). Mr. Montgomery is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Montgomery, and he is a retired rural letter carrier and a retired teacher and coach at Hendrix College. They have three children.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Prior of Prior Automotive Specialty Co. recently attended an International Distributors Meeting of the SC/Frigette Co., in Cancun, Mexico. They attended seminars on new heating, ventilating, air conditioning systems on mobile systems and cruise controls, security systems, and other automobile accessories for the 1996 season.
Ben Thompson attended a weeklong seminar workshop in Chicago geared to improving the service of their accounting firm to small- and medium-sized businesses. The seminar workshop was conducted by Accountant’s Practice Development Group Inc., a national consultancy firm.
(1970)
Nancy Brobst, a 13-year-old girl from Lorimor, Iowa, was picked up in Conway by a probation officer after she was “dropped off” here by two young men late Saturday. Miss Brobst told officers she was given a ride by the two young men, one 17 and the other 20, in Lorimor last Wednesday. She said they were en route to Nashville, Tenn., when they reached Conway, where she was let out of the car near the Municipal Building. Efforts to apprehend the pair were futile.
Payne Stoltz, 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Stoltz of Conway, was named first runner-up in the District 17 Key Club pageant held at Search High School. Miss Stoltz, a junior at Conway High School, and Kathy Brown, a Conway sophomore, were selected by the Conway High School Key Club to participate. Miss Stoltz received a trophy and a bouquet of roses. Theresa Rice, a Searcy High School junior, was the winner. Twenty-six girls competed.
