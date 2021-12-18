10 Years Ago
(2011)
Tom Courtway accepted the title of president of the University of Central Arkansas on Friday on the recommendation of trustee Bobby Reynolds. Courtway, the school’s general counsel, had been serving a second time as interim president since Sept. 2. He also served as interim president for a time in 2008.
Jayden LaPierre of Conway turned 8 years old on Dec. 3, and instead of receiving gifts for herself, she asked all of her family and friends to bring a gift so she could donate them to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Sharing in the occasion were Kelsey LaPierre, Alivia Williams, Hadley Brown, Karley Brown, Allison Weaver, Bryn Weaver, Jayda Danielson, Kiara Danielson, Lydia Martin, Karsen Roach, Riley Turner, Kennedy Smith, Logan Scaife, Madalyn Crow, Sienna Holmes, Bryce Beckham and Kaleigh Phillips. Jaylen is the daughter of James and Tracy LaPierre, and a granddaughter of Terry and Cheri Davis and Fred and Gail LaPierre.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Jennifer Hicks, 5, was pictured putting the final touches on a peanut butter and seed pine-cone bird feeder, as her sister, Marisa, 4, sampled some of her feeder’s “final touches.” The activity was part of Christmas in the Hollow at Woolly Hollow State Park north of Greenbrier. In addition to the pine-cone feeders, visitors could make popcorn and raisin garland to decorate a Christmas tree for the area’s animals. Jennifer and Marisa are daughters of David and Kathy Hicks of Quitman.
Eva Moore, a resident of the Conway Housing Authority’s apartments on Hairston Avenue, was pictured fixing herself a dinner plate at the Christmas party. Residents provided a dish with area businesses donating meat for the meal. Dinners were taken to shut-ins in the complex.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
The Vilonia High School Beta Club initiated 18 members at an assembly program. New members are Sam Bailey, Dale Gill, Cliff Barnes, Nita Heffington, Fred Hendricks, Connie Hoffman, Norman Kemper, Jackie Lawrence, Renee Mize, Tom Rensing, Nita Riddle, Jim Rodgers, Carrel Scrimager, Sandy Speck, Beverly Tucker, Johnny Wells, Connie Wester and Rhonda York.
John T. Tyler Jr. arrived today by plane from Fort Lewis, Wash., to spend the Christmas holidays with Mrs. Tyler in North Little Rock, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Tyler in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Lambert and daughters, Marcy and Cindy, of Dallas, Texas, will arrive Monday to spend the Christmas holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lambert.
Mr. and Mrs. James L. Sohn and daughters, Cheryl Ann and Deborah Jean, of Alexandria, Va., will arrive Sunday to spend the Christmas holidays with his mother, Mrs. R.N. Hilger, and Mr. Hilger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.