By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2010)
The Old Conway Design Review Board approved the redesign of Conway’s downtown post office and federal building. Developer Greg Nabholz presented architectural renderings of the proposed remodeling of the exterior, which will return the design to early 20th Century classical revival. The original structure was built in the early 1920s. In 1969, an extensive redesign produced a federal modern exterior, typical of federal government buildings of that era.
Law enforcement agencies around Faulkner County and across Arkansas have begun their annual “Drunk Driving. Over the Limit. Under Arrest.” winter holiday crackdown. The enforcement effort began Dec. 15 and will continue through Jan. 3.
(1995)
The 70th anniversary of the Conway branch of the American Association of University Women was celebrated Dec. 10 with an afternoon tea at the home of current president, Nancy Combs. Past presidents of Conway AAUW were honored at the tea. Previous presidents attending were Ann Poindexter, Mildred Dunn, Helen Marshall, Terry Williams and Jewell Moore. Ms. Moore had also served as president of the state AAUW for two terms.
Conway Sanitation Department employees recently sorted through toys they are recycling for needy children. The toys were found during the regular trash pickup and were ones that were not excessively damaged or soiled. Some toys were also solicited through donations. Debbie Plopper, director of special projects for the sanitation department, said that in addition to helping brighten a child’s Christmas, the toys also are good examples of working items that end up in the landfill. When finished, the toys will be donated to Toys for Tots and other local agencies.
(1970)
Provisional members of the Conway Junior Auxiliary were introduced at the December meeting at the home of Mrs. Lee W. Reynolds. They are Mrs. Bob Clifton, Mrs. Raymond Hambuchen, Mrs. James Lee, Mrs. Larry Malpica, Mrs. Neil McKinney, Mrs. Dick Turner and Mrs. David Wigton. The new members are taking a training course under the direction of Mrs. Robin Brown and Mrs. Mike Hartje. Also at the meeting, members were asked to donate to the Walnut Day Care Center and to assist with a Red Cross bloodmobile visit.
Manny Hahn, owner of Ye Olde Daisy Shoppe, presented the program at the meeting of the Twentieth Century Club. Mr. Hahn demonstrated the use of fresh and artificial greenery, pine cones, candles and other materials in Christmas decorations and centerpieces. The arrangements included ideas which could be used for outdoor as well as indoor decorations. Hostesses for the meeting were Mrs. James W. Slaughter, Mrs. Robert E. Sly, Mrs. James Moore and Mrs. Dee W. Halbrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.