(2010)
Jaquan Criswell, Cydney Mathis and Tyler Smothers, students at Bob Courtway Middle School, and Caleb Geach, student at Conway High School-East, were pictured playing the latest in the video game series franchise Call of Duty: Black Ops, at the Faulkner County Library during Game Night. Jose Vilahomat, library assistant and Game Night coordinator, said the program was started by Kara Propes, teen activity coordinator, to keep children out of trouble in the hours between school and late evening.
Faith Church’s Mpact Girls Clubs has the solution for parents seeking childcare to free up some shopping time this holiday season. “Christmas Care” will be held Dec. 10 at Faith Church for children up to age 12. The children will be fed and entertained with Yuletide games and cheer. Proceeds will be donated to Heifer International for the purchase of a flock of chicks, a flock of ducks and a trio of rabbits to help those in need around the world.
(1995)
The Conway High School basketball teams swept the titles in the Cabot Invitational Tournament. For the Wampus Cats, Derrick McCray broke a 47-47 tie on his third free throw attempt with .03 left to lift the team past the highly regarded Little Rock Fair War Eagles, 48-47. Conway’s Lady Cats knocked over powerful Pine Bluff by 51-40 in the championship of the tournament. Pine Bluff, undefeated since last December, had thrashed Conway a year ago in the Cabot tourney.
Dorris Lentz was the winner of a shotgun during the National Association of the Remodeling Industry’s drawing held during the Faulkner County Fair. Proceeds of the drawing funded a scholarship for a student at the Conway Career Center.
L.O. Wooley of Vilonia was named the 1995 Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Member for the third year in a row. He signed up 418 members in 1995, bringing his three-year total to near 1,000.
(1970)
Brownie Troop No. 2 held an investiture service recently at the home of Mrs. Gerald Patrick. Mrs. Benny Maxwell, troop leader, conducted the ceremony. Girls participating were Melinda Duvall, Judy Simmons, Renee Patrick, Veronica McGinty, Lisa McKim, Pamela Patrick, Tina Maxwell, Kim Jay, Robyn Yates, and Laura Loftin. Judy Clark and Karen Hatfield are second-year Brownies. A newcomer to the troop is Cathy Smart.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Johnson spent Thanksgiving Day in Camden with their daughter, Mrs. Robin Nix, Mr. Nix, and children John Robin and Timothy. The children recently spent two days in Conway with their grandparents.
S.Sgt. Patrick C. Sims left Monday for Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kan., after spending a 30-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Sims. Sgt. Sims returned in October from Vietnam, where he served a year in Saigon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.