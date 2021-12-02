(2011)
Mark Clark of the Damascus Police Department was one of 42 officers who successfully completed Basic Police Training Course 2011-B at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas. The 13-week, 612-hour course included instruction in standard police tactics, firearms, legal, educational, technical skills, and practical exercises.
The 3- and 4-year-olds at St. Joseph Preschool recently decorated 100 bags and collected 881 items for the Nursing Home Fund.
St. Andrew’s Place has a Resident Angel Tree for Christmas this year. The residents decorated the tree, and the facility will place a paper angel for every resident. Items that are always needed at the nursing home include blankets, socks, hats, gloves, scarves, facial tissue, puzzle books and teddy bears.
(1996)
Doise and Nelle Farley of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 7 with a family dinner. The Farleys were wed Dec. 6, 1946. Mr. Farley, a son of the late George and Polly Farley of Conway, was born Aug. 21, 1921, in Bee Branch. Mrs. Farley, born July 28, 1923, in Bee Branch, is a daughter of Thelma Ward of Conway and the late Jason W. Ward. The Farleys have two children, Brenda Hester and Ricky Farley; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Farley is retired from International Shoe Co. and Mrs. Farley from Clifton Day Care Center.
Mark Rowlett of Conway Corp. was pictured putting the final touches on one of the garland Christmas decorations that went up last week in Conway. In addition to the garland, about 90 lighted snowflakes are up for the Christmas holidays in town. The decorations are from Interstate 40 down Oak Street to downtown and from the Walmart Supercenter on Harkrider to downtown.
(1971)
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Francis E. Sharrock were their son, Dr. Mike Sharrock, and Mr. Sharrock’s sister, Mrs. Edna Grace Cox.
Ricky Reynolds, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.G. Reynolds, returned home after spending Thanksgiving with his cousins, Thurl and Lance David Smith, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Thurl Smith.
Dr. Carl E. Forsberg was in Boston, Mass., last week to attend the annual meeting of the National Association of Schools of Music. He represented the Department of Music at State College of Arkansas.
Thanksgiving guests of Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Adams were their daughter, Mrs. Louis C. Dralle, and their grandson, Frank Pascoe and Mrs. Pascoe. Mr. Pascoe is a former Conway resident.
