The Chargers recently won the Conway Noon Optimist football championship with a 25-0 victory over the Jets, marking the first title for its program in its first appearance in the championship game. The Chargers ended the season 9-1 with seven shutouts. The offense arranged 23 points per game, while the defense only allowed an average of two points per game. Youngsters in grades 4-6 participate in the program.
Jordyn Barnett, 8, was pictured holding the 10 inches of hair she recently donated to Locks of Love. Jordyn, a second grader at Conway Christian School, is a daughter of Lewis and Jana Wooley Barnett of Vilonia. Her donation is extra meaningful to her and her family because Jordyn was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia just after her second birthday.
William and Virginia Ellzey of North Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Nov. 23. They were married Dec. 25, 1947, at First Church of the Nazarene in Conway. Mr. Ellzey was born Oct. 5, 1925, in Greenbrier, a son of the late Clinton Ellzey Sr. and Arlie M. Ellzey. Virginia Dare Spears Ellzey was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Greenbrier. She is a daughter of the late Virgil Spears and Ruth Ward Spears. Mr. Ellzey is a real estate appraiser retired from the Pulaski County Assessor’s Office. Mrs. Ellzey is public school teacher retired from the North Little Rock School District.
Ruth Doyle was pictured discussing her life, as Brittany Booth took notes during an interview at Bob Courtway Middle School. Students in Margaret Grimes’ eighth-grade Arkansas history classes were asked to interview an older family member about their experiences. The students summarized the interviews and give their reactions. Brittany is a daughter of Larry and Carol Booth. Those who did not have a family member to interview were able to interview Mrs. Doyle.
From the West Enola news: Mrs. Jerrel Johnson of Vilonia recently visited Mrs. G.M. Smith and Sue. Jack Matthews of West Memphis spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Matthews. Mr. and Mrs. Aubry Adkinson and son of Conway visited Mr. and Mrs. George Smith. Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hackler and Chris visited Mr. and Mrs. Danny Bishop at Vilonia. Mrs. Bun Gist and niece, Kristy Stone, visited Mrs. J.S. Bryant in Conway. Mr. and Mrs. Gene Estep accompanied his father, Harrison Estep, to a doctor in Conway. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. Earl Rose.
From the Beckett Mountain news: Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Keathley and Charles visited Mr. and Mrs. K.F. Anthony and children. Mrs. Lossie Atkins of Quitman visited Mrs. Virginia Cook. Mr. and Mrs. A.F. Cook attended church services at Bethesda on Sunday night.
