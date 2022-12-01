The Chargers recently won the Conway Noon Optimist football championship with a 25-0 victory over the Jets, marking the first title for its program in its first appearance in the championship game. The Chargers ended the season 9-1 with seven shutouts. The offense arranged 23 points per game, while the defense only allowed an average of two points per game. Youngsters in grades 4-6 participate in the program.

Jordyn Barnett, 8, was pictured holding the 10 inches of hair she recently donated to Locks of Love. Jordyn, a second grader at Conway Christian School, is a daughter of Lewis and Jana Wooley Barnett of Vilonia. Her donation is extra meaningful to her and her family because Jordyn was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia just after her second birthday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.