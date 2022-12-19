Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with the microfilm for December 2012, the Yesterdays from that period has been omitted.
(1997)
Edie Turner was pictured accepting a new Honda all-terrain vehicle from Greenbrier Parent-Teacher Organization member Freddy Mark Wilcox as the grand prize from the Greenbrier Fall Festival. The ATV was one of the fund-raisers held during the event, which raised more than $77,604. The fair not only featured the drawing but a carnival, rides and a silent auction.
Alex Chatman will serve as chapter president of the Guy-Perkins Chapter of Future Homemakers of America for the 1997-98 school year. Chatman, a son of Trudy and Ellis Smith, is a senior at Guy-Perkins High School. He has been involved in Future Homemaker of American for three years, serving as vice president of programs last year. Other officers are Lorianne Hicks, vice president of programs; Tramale Ealy, vice president of public relations; Melody Humphrey, secretary; Carmen Rayas, treasurer; Lori Caldwell, parliamentarian; and executive council members Tina Hall, Alisha Harrison and Tyann Tyus.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Morris and son, Davey, of New Orleans, La., were recently here visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Morris, along with other relatives and friends.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Clifton returned from a six-day trip to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, West Indies. The trip was in conjunction with a housing symposium.
Thanksgiving guests of Mrs. Pearlie Rimmer of Guy were Mrs. Alfred Cooley, Debbie and John, of Houma, La.; Mrs. W.J. Rimmer, Lynette, James and Jeannie, of Clarksville; Mrs. Franz Spears, Michael and Ronnie, of North Little Rock; Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Rimmer and Gary of Conway; and Mr. and Mrs. Eulon Rimmer, Reita and Donna, and Mr. and Mrs. Roland Rimmer, Danny, Eddie and Joyce, of Guy.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Rolland A. Bradley were Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gerard and daughters, Jennifer and Jill, of Benton, and Mrs. Sylvia Wells of Little Rock.
