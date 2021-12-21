By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
More than 250 bikers rode into town recently bearing gifts for children in the pediatric unit at Conway Regional Medical Center. Santa and an elf, arriving in a sleigh pulled by a fancy rig, received the gifts in the lobby of the hospital that was soon filled with men, women and children warming up with hot chocolate after the cold morning ride. This was the 11th year of the Toy Run organized by ABATE 17, Arkansas Bikers Aiming Toward Education.
The Conway Kiwanis Club turned out en masse to give out boxes of food to more than 100 families for a Christmas meal and more. The club raised $5,000 during an auction at their club meeting, allowing them to distribute food to the largest number of families yet in nine years working on the project.
(1996)
Faulkner County employees will receive a 6 percent raise next year, as reflected in the 1997 budget passed by the county’s quorum court. Employees received a 4 percent raise last year. The $9.1 million budget passed unanimously. The budget allows for a new bailiff’s position and a warrant officer at the sheriff’s office, as well as setting a new library fund at $574,783.
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive assistant chairman Rudy Dominguez was pictured helping drive chairman Ronnie Kordsmeier present checks to representatives of the Faulkner County Council of Developmental Disabilities, Independent Living Services, Faulkner County Day School and the Conway Human Development Center Volunteer Council. The Tootsie Roll Drive raised more than $5,000 to be split among the agencies. The amount was the highest the drive has ever netted.
(1971)
Kathy Bostic, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Bostic of Vilonia, was crowned Miss FHA at the Vilonia High School Future Homemakers of America chapter Christmas party. The FHA Beau, Mike Mize, crowned Miss Bostic. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Preston Mize.
Karen Carter, 5-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Carter, was pictured portraying the angel in the Second Baptist Church Kindergarten Christmas program. Mary was played by Patsy Carter, and Joseph was played by Billy Brazier. Mrs. Wendell Bryant is the kindergarten teacher.
Dennis Martin and Jamie Sims were named Mr. and Miss Vilonia Elementary School recently. Dennis, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Martin, was chosen by the faculty. Jamie gave a vocal performance for her talent selection.
Jimmy H. Bailey of Fairbanks, Alaska, formerly of Conway, was one of the key personnel involved in the construction of the new Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which will serve interior and northern Alaska. The hospital is one of the first in the nation to comply with new “electrically isolated intensive and cardiac-care units.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.