Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with the microfilm for December 2012, the Yesterdays from that period has been omitted.
25 years ago
(1997)
Students at Carl Stuart Middle School held a canned food drive and collected more than 1,200 cans. The items were donated to the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas and will be distributed to area families in need for the holidays. The project was spearheaded by eighth-grade office workers Tara Bright, Sarah Owen, Amber Martin and Mary-Phillip Howse.
Coy W. Roberts, an agent at Farm Bureau Insurance Companies, recently received the National Multi-line Sales Award from the National Association of Life Underwriters in Washington, D.C. The annual industry award recognizes an agent’s ability to provide clients a wide range of insurance products from property/casualty to life and health insurance. Roberts is among the 10 to 15 percent of the nation’s agents to receive the award.
Greg J. Dunseath, president of Conway Financial Services Inc., recently received the National Quality Award from the National Association of Life Underwriters in Washington, D.C. This is the fourth consecutive year he has received the award, which is for recognition of an agent’s ability to provide long-standing insurance products and services to his clients. Only 10 to 15 percent of the nation’s insurance agents receive the annual industry award.
50 years ago
(1972)
Mrs. Bill Ward and children, Tami and Tony, spent the Thanksgiving holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Keith, at Umpire (Howard County).
Bill Ward left for Dallas, Texas, to visit his sister, Mrs. Lloyd Turney, and family. He will then fly to Honolulu, Hawaii, to photograph the national sales meeting of Ward School Bus Mfg. Inc. of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee spent the Thanksgiving holidays with their son, Allen D. McGee, Mrs. McGee and their son, Holton.
Spending the Thanksgiving holidays in Conway were Mr. and Mrs. Wayland Holyfield and Miss Susan Selig of Nashville, Tenn. They visited Mrs. Holyfield and Miss Selig’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Selig. The Holyfields will also visit his mother and family in Little Rock.
Thanksgiving guests of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Paulk were a daughter, Mrs. Russell. Brasher, Mr. Brasher and daughter, Amy, of Nacogdoches, Texas, another daughter, Mrs. Herman Sanders and Mr. Sanders of Little Rock, and their son, Dr. Clyde D. Paulk, Mrs. Paulk, and daughter Beth, of Sheridan.
