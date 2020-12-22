(2010)
After battling and defeating cancer, Conway resident Wendy Danner was looking for a way “just to give back to the world.” She found her calling in a teddy bear. For nearly 20 years, Danner has donated handmade bears to police and firefighters to give to victims in need as part of Charitable Wendy Bears. This year she added residents at Heritage Living Center to her Christmas list. In all, Danner donated 106 handmade bears to the residents at Heritage Living Center.
There were smiles all around this week when consumers in the Supported Work program of the Faulkner County Council on Developmental Disabilities met their benefactors and were introduced to an eight-seat 2010 Brau Enter-van with a wheelchair lift. Chesapeake Energy contributed $6,500 toward the match required for purchase of the van, and the Arkansas Community Foundation gave $2,500 for the vehicle made possible by the Arkansas Transportation Department.
(1995)
Former University of Central Arkansas basketball superstar Scottie Pippen received high praise from his Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan this week. Jordan went into the season determined to show that he’s still the best basketball player in the world. As it turns out, he may not even be the best in Chicago. “It’s Scottie Pippen’s team,” Jordan says. “He’s made unbelievable strides. He’s got to be one of the best players in the game, if not the best.”
The Gold Wing Road Riders’ Association recently donated an estimated 1,000 pounds of fruit to the Conway Police Department’s Toys on the Hill toy drive. The group has donated the fruit for three straight years, and every family being served by the toy drive receives a basket. The baskets will reach approximately 260 homes during the drive.
Ruth Tucker will celebrate her 101st birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at her home in Greenbrier. She is a lifelong resident of Faulkner County.
(1970)
Mrs. Ida Lowry Leigh Burns, a retired Conway school teacher, died Dec. 19, 1970, at Richardson Nursing Home. She was 94. Mrs. Burns taught school 47 years, with 41 years in the Conway system. She was a sixth-grade teacher most of that time. Ida Burns Elementary School in Conway was named in her honor. Mrs. Burns attended State College of Arkansas and Hendrix College. She was the widow of Luther Thomas Burns and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She made her home for many years at 1911 Clifton St. Survivors are a son, Elwin Luther Burns of Roswell, New Mexico, and a sister, Mrs. Fern Brookes of Sweetwater, Texas.
Guests of Mrs. Marion Muse on Wednesday and Thursday were the Rev. George Muse, Mrs. Muse and children, Georgianne and John Eric, of Oxford, Miss; Tim and Tracy Little of Decatur, Ga., and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brown of El Dorado.
Mrs. Edward Darnall of Little Rock is a guest of her daughter, Mrs. Joe B. McGee, and Mr. McGee. Mrs. Darnall will be here about a week.
