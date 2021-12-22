(2011)
Conway White defeated Morrilton, 53-11, in the Clarksville Junior High tournament. Kianna Speight had 18 points, Jordan Danberry had 10, Asia Willard had 8, Christin Rogers and Cayla McDowell had 5, Kryshon Henderson had 4, and Hailey Estes had 3.
Greenbrier quarterback Neal Burcham was recognized as a Farm Bureau Awards finalist in Class 5A. Hayden Smith of Greenwood won the award on offense in Class 5A. The award honors the top offensive, defensive and coach of the years in all seven classifications of high school football. Burcham’s award was presented by agent Bill Jackson.
The Syble Jared family gathered for a five-generation photo taken on Thanksgiving. The five generations include Syble Jared of Conway; daughter Gloria Threet of Searcy; granddaughter Teena Gray of Conway; great-granddaughter Kaleigh Lenehan of Conway; and great-great-grandson Jayden Lenehan.
(1996)
Rebecca Famer was recently appointed Area VII director of the American Cancer Society. Ms. Farmer will be responsible for management, fund-raising, communications, education and volunteer recruitment for the American Cancer Society units in several counties.
Bill Hannah of Nabholz Construction Corp. has been elected vice president/treasurer of the Arkansas Chapter of Associated General Contractors of America Inc. for 1997.
Linda Varner Palmer of Conway has sold her 20th romance novel to Silhouette Books of New York. Ms. Palmer has signed a three-book contract with the publishing company, which distributes her novels across the world.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Fielder and sons, Greg and Tim, of Broomfield, Colo., arrived Saturday to spend the Christmas holidays in Guy with her mother, Mrs. Pearlie Rimmer, and his father, I.H. Fielder and Mrs. Fielder.
Mrs. Joe H. Hunnicutt of Arlington, Texas, arrived to spend the Christmas holidays with her mother, Mrs. John W. Sneed, and her son, Hal Hunnicutt, and Mrs. Hunnicutt. She will also visit her brother, Dr. Albert J. Sneed, Mrs. Sneed and daughters, Rebecca and Laura Lee.
Edwin H. Floyd, vice president of First State Bank & Trust Co., will serve as president of the Conway Chamber of Commerce in 1972. Other officers are George Hartje Jr., first vice president; John Coffey, second vice president; and Liston Hager, treasurer.
Miss Loretta Seary left for Dallas, Texas, where she will spend the holidays with her sister, Mrs. Frederic Wagner, and Mr. Wagner.
