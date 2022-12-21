(1997)

Dr. Terry Fiddler was recently inducted as a fellow of the International College of Dentists at the college’s 67th annual convocation in Washington, D.C. The honorary organization recognizes outstanding and meritorious service to the dentistry profession. Fiddler has been in practice in Conway since 1974 and is currently president-elect of the Arkansas State Dental Association. He was one of more than 250 U.S. dentists at the ceremony who received the award.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.