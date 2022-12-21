Dr. Terry Fiddler was recently inducted as a fellow of the International College of Dentists at the college’s 67th annual convocation in Washington, D.C. The honorary organization recognizes outstanding and meritorious service to the dentistry profession. Fiddler has been in practice in Conway since 1974 and is currently president-elect of the Arkansas State Dental Association. He was one of more than 250 U.S. dentists at the ceremony who received the award.
Alco Department Store manager Darrell Jenkins recently presented Whitney McKim a $25 gift certificate as the winner of the store’s 12th annual “Cute Baby Contest.” The contest helped raise more than $300 for the United Way of Faulkner County as part of Alco’s annual fund-raising drive. Whitney’s parents are Jerry and Gina McKim of Conway.
Mesha Howard has been selected Employee of the Month for October at St. Andrews Place. Ms. Howard, a nursing assistant, has worked at St. Andrews Place since July. She was chosen for the award because of the quality of her work and the commitment she has shown throughout the length of her employment. She and her son live in Conway.
Miss Emily Landers and daughter, Merle, of Lake Charles, La., formerly of Conway, visited their nephew and cousin, Loyce Landers, and Mrs. Landers.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Havens of Pomona, Calif., visited his sister, Mrs. Eric Holloway, and brothers, Bob and Hermis Havens, and other relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. James O. Siria were Thanksgiving holiday guests of her sister, Mrs. M.J. Richison, and Mr. Richison in Flora, Ill.
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Furniss have returned to Wynne after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with her sister, Mrs. Maude Boen.
Mrs. W.C. Brewer of Pine Bluff spent the holidays with her son, James H. Brewer, Mrs. Brewer, and son, Sandy.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Russ and son, Bennie, and daughter, Debbie, spent the weekend in Dallas and Waco, Texas. They visited the campus of Baylor University in Waco.
