By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2010)
The University of Central Arkansas Bears did just enough Tuesday night to go to the holiday break with a smile on their face. UCA (4-7) had four players in double figures to put away a scrappy Lyon College squad 81-67 before a crowd of 1,047 at the Farris Center. Senior guard Imad Qahwash tied his career high with 21 points. Senior center Carlos Dos Santos also had a career high with 19 points. “I’m very happy we pulled off a win heading into the Christmas break,” said UCA head coach Corliss Williamson.
The Walton Family Foundation recently made a donation of $4,000 to the Faulkner County Day School. The funds will support the organization’s program, Milestones. “We are so very thankful for this generous donation. The services offered by the school enable children with developmental disabilities to achieve their maximum potential,” said Ruth Castleberry, executive director of the Day School.
(1995)
The Rose Bud Schools are participating in a community service project designed to allow students, along with community support, to beautify the school campus. Particular enhancement projects and locations will be assigned throughout the campus. Donations of flowers, shrubs, trees, bulbs, other landscaping materials, and money are being accepted by the Rose Bud Future Homemakers of America.
Employees of Faulkner County Municipal Judge Jack Roberts’ office helped distribute boxed food items to individual baskets for the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) on Wednesday at the Selby-Ross National Guard Armory. Various churches, businesses and civic organizations donated money or food to be distributed to elderly and needy families.
(1970)
Pvt. 2-c Richard Bucklew will arrive tonight from Fort Gordon, Ga., where he is stationed in the Army, to spend the Christmas holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Bucklew.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were in Gallatin, Tenn., last week to attend an antique sale.
Mrs. Helen Groth returned to Conway on Friday night from Washington, D.C., where she attended the White House Conference on Children.
Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Farris and daughter, Miss Susan Farris, had as guests this week Mrs. D.E. Dunlap of Akron, Ohio, and her granddaughter, Miss Linda Larsen of Los Angeles, Calif. Misses Larson and Farris were roommates at Schiller College in Heidelberg, Germany, earlier this year.
The Rev. and Mrs. Alton Loveless and children, Randall and Steven, of Atlanta, Ga., are expected to arrive tonight to spend the Christmas holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Loveless in Conway, and his sister, Mrs. Jesse Duggar, in Little Rock.
