By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Jill Imboden, development coordinator at Bethlehem House, was pictured assembling donation boxes before placing them at participating businesses in Conway. The boxes are part of the homeless shelter’s Home for the Homeless capital campaign, to raise $1.3 million to build a new facility. The facility will be equipped to serve 35 residents at once.
Firefighters closed the annual Fill the Boot campaign last week with a total of $45,000 raised. Volunteers and firefighters held boots at popular shopping destinations for four days total beginning on Black Friday. Boots were also placed at 73 businesses in Faulkner County.
The Hendrix College Wellness and Athletic Center was the host site for the Zumba for Tots toy drive. The event helped raise toys to give children for Christmas. Among those participating in the event were Jennifer McCracken and Jessica Cornett, who were pictured in the newspaper.
(1996)
Albert and Jeanette Owen of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Dec. 28. The Owens were married Dec. 31, 1946. Mr. Owen is a son of the late Joe and Charity Owen of Redfield. He is retired from the Navy and Doctor’s Hospital. Mrs. Owen is a daughter of the late Homer and Mable Ketchum of Conway. She is employed in the jewelry department at the Walmart Supercenter. They are parents of three children, Michael Owen, Valerie George and Ted Owen. They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sam and Lavelle Taylor of Conway will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Dec. 28. The Taylors were married Jan. 14, 1947, by justice of the peace Joe B. McGee at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Mr. Taylor, born May 7, 1925, is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Romie Taylor of Mount Vernon. Mrs. Taylor, born April 29, 1926, is a daughter of the late Doss and Ellan Stone of the Bristol community. The Taylors are parents of Ron Taylor, Charlotte Schwery and Sammie Taylor.
(1971)
Recent guests of Dr. and Mrs. O.T. Gooden were their son, James Gooden, Mrs. Gooden and son, John, of Tulsa, Okla.
A holiday guest of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Nutter is Miss Hilda Avila of Venezuela. Miss Avila is a student at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
Bill Bailey has gone to Tulsa, Okla., to spend the holidays with his father, A.D. Bailey, and his siter, Mrs. Richard Hendrickson, and Dr. Hendrickson.
Vandals entered the yard of Dr. and Mrs. Silas D. Snow on Saturday night and chopped down a Magnolia tree. The tree, on the front lawn, had been decorated for Christmas.
