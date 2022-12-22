Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with the microfilm for December 2012, the Yesterdays from that period has been omitted.
R.H. and Barbara Hartwick of Vilonia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 15. They were married Nov. 15, 1947, at Guy. Mr. Hartwick was born July 15, 1926, in Guy, a son of Waco and Minnie Hartwick. Mrs. Hartwick was born May 25, 1931, in Guy, a daughter of Alva and Ida Poole. The Hartwicks have three sons, Jerry Hartwick of Wooster, Billy Hartwick of San Antonio and Jimmy Dell Hartwick of Vilonia. They have seven grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and a great-grandchild. Mr. and Mrs. Hartwick are both retired.
Della Morgan of Guy was pictured holding her great-great-granddaughter, Erin Mahaffey, who is the fifth generation the family. Also pictured were Alana Mahaffey of Guy, the baby’s mother; Keith Merritt of Hot Springs, the baby’s grandfather; and Avanelle Merritt of Greenbrier, the baby’s great-grandmother.
After a 21-day trip to Japan, Judy Greer says she has learned to appreciate the virtues of home. Mrs. Greer, a second-grade teacher at Jim Stone Elementary School, took the trip as part of the Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher Program, which sends primary and secondary school teachers to Japan to promote intercultural understanding between the two nations. While she found time to visit several shrines, temples and other local sights in Tokyo, she also attended orientation seminars on the Japanese educational system. She visited and exchanged idea with teachers, school administrators and students.
Recent guests of Mrs. J.E. Cobb were her son, Ben Cobb, Mrs. Cobb and their son Ben Jr., and her son, Mitch, of Texarkana; another son, Tom, Mrs. Cob, and Mike and Carol Lu of Clute, Texas; her daughter, Mrs. Doyle Bates, Mr. Bates and Judy of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Mrs. Don Scroggin, Mr. Scroggin, Elizabeth, Stephanie and Jay of Carrollton, Texas; another granddaughter, Mrs. Gary Lee, Mr. Lee and Warren of Little Rock. Mrs. Ben Cobb Jr. and daughter, Holly, were unable to attend because of illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Pat Lea and daughters, Laura and Melissa, of Sikeston, Mo., recently visited her parents, Dr. and Mrs. B.A. Lewis, his father, J.H. Lea, and his sisters, Mrs. Lucille Brakebill and Mrs. Eugene Owen.
Mrs. Edna Grace Cox of Corpus Christie, Texas, spent the Thanksgiving holidays with her brother, Francis E. Sharrock, Mrs. Sharrock, and their son, Richard Sharrock.
Billy H. Fowlkes, Mrs. Fowlkes and daughters returned home to Moore, Okla., after visiting his mother, Mrs. Lois Fowlkes, his brother, Tommy Fowlkes and wife, and other relatives in Conway and Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.