A generous donation on Thursday to the Log Cabin Democrat’s Community Christmas Card pushed the total of funds generated to $18,896. All of the money raised during the annual fundraiser is forwarded to area school counselors, who then use it to meet the needs of students. Every penny collected is entrusted to local educators, who use the fund to address needs of students who have accidentally broken their glasses, need dental care, who lack warm winter clothing, and are for whatever reason left wanting. The funds are used at the discretion of administrators to personally solve a problem that may have otherwise gone unaddressed.
The Arkansas Rush Soccer organization has donated an estimated $700 worth of uniforms and equipment to their sister soccer club in Ghana. Goods were hand delivered to the head of the Ghana Rush Soccer program as part of a larger humanitarian and medical mission trip sponsored by a local ministry. The Arkansas Rush has clubs in Central Arkansas and Jonesboro.
Devin Henderson was recognized earlier this week as the 1,000th baby born this year at Conway Regional Medical Center. This is the first time the hospital has achieved that mark. Devin is a son of Gary and Cami Henderson.
The Vilonia Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America observed American Enterprise Day on Nov. 15. Guest speakers were Kathy Andrews, a certified public accountant in Conway, and Dr. Linda Beene, director of continuing education at UCA and an organizational consultant for small businesses. Assisting with the program were FBLA members Renee Wilson and Ashley Pruett. The observance is an annual event at Vilonia to help FBLA members gain a better understanding and appreciation of the American free enterprise system.
Mrs. Galley Smith and Mrs. Jim Baldus were co-hostesses for a Christmas party for Troop No. 322 of Brownie Scouts at the Smith home. Mrs. Smith’s daughter, Ellen, who is a member of the troop, assisted as hostess. Thirty-four members were in attendance. The house was decorated with red and green holly. The Christmas tree held decorations of red and white angels. Mrs. Baldus presented the girls favors of white Christmas stockings filled with candy. Sammy and Jody Smith, sons of Mrs. Smith, read the story of the birth of Christ from the Bible.
The Conway Country Club Ladies Golf Association was entertained recently at a Christmas coffee at the home of Mrs. Lewis Thompson. Co-hostesses were Mrs. Jerry Manion, Mrs. Cy Gray, and Mrs. Hildreth Crafton. Mrs. Louis O’Bra of Hollywood, Fla., mother of Mrs. Thompson, assisted in serving. The serving tables were covered with red and green cloths of a Christmas design. Lighted candles and greenery decorated the entertaining rooms.
Local band Still Reign has advanced to the final voting round to become the next Project Independent Featured Artist. More than 500 bands from across the country entered, with 150 selected for the contest. Earlier in December, fans voted online to narrow the list to the top 20. Final voting runs through Dec. 31, with the winner being announced at midnight Jan. 1. Still Reign describes their form of rock as “progressive metal.”
A total of 3,590 names are listed in today’s Log Cabin Democrat as part of the newspaper’s annual charitable program, the Community Christmas Card. These community members generated $18,896 to be designated to meeting the needs of school-age children in Faulkner County. The opportunity to donate has been extended to the first of the year. Names of the new contributors will be added to the existing list, and the names will all be printed again on Jan. 1.
Several couples in Faulkner County are celebrating anniversaries this month:
Louis Price Jr. and Edna Brown Price of the Gold Lake community will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Christmas Day in 1945 in the Gold Lake community by Mr. Price’s father. He is a son of Ollie and Louis Price Sr. Mrs. Price is a daughter of Arletha and Eb Brown.
Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Sawrie of Greenbrier will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Jan. 1, 1926. Mrs. Sawrie, the former Mary Kirkpatrick, is a daughter of the late A.B. and Jink McCall Kirkpatrick of Greenbrier. Mr. Sawrie is a son of the late John R. and Charity Hardin Sawrie of Greenbrier.
Mr. and Mrs. Laynie Satterfield of North Little Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 15, 1945. She is the former Polly Springer, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Springer Sr. of Mayflower. He is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jess Satterfield of Vilonia.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Martin of Vilonia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 15 at a private dinner with family and friends. They have four children: Mike, Dennis and David Martin of Vilonia, and Phyllis Petry of Heber Springs, and seven grandchildren.
A Bible, used as part of a Christmas display in the lobby of Holiday Inn, was stolen last week. The Bible, a large size, was the personal property of Cecil Bell, co-owner of Holiday Inn, and Mrs. Bell. The Bells said they had great sentimental attachment to the Bible, since they had had it many years. The Bible was part of a Christmas arrangement which also included an oil burning lamp, boughs of pine and a wreath of holly with gold bells. The Bible was opened to the second chapter of Luke, the story of the birth of Christ.
Tommy Wilson is spending the Christmas holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Wilson. Young Mr. Wilson will be graduated next spring from the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry in Memphis.
