(2011)
A 14-point run in the first half gave Central Arkansas the cushion it needed, and the Sugar Bears never relented as they led the final 37 minutes and defeated High Point 69-56 at the Bahamas Sunshine Shootout in Nassau, Bahamas. The 14 points were scored over a 2:45 span.
The local Arkansas National Guard Unit HHC 39th BSTB conducted their annual family day event on Dec. 4. The event is an opportunity to say thanks to the soldiers and their families for their service not only to our community but also our country.
Tokusen USA Inc. had a silent auction that raised $1,022. The employees donated the funds to the Angel Tree Program of the Salvation Army. In the past year, Tokusen employees have contributed to the Japanese tsunami and to a co-worker who lost everything in the tornadoes.
(1996)
S.C. and Helen McMillen of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception. The McMillens were married Dec. 28, 1946, by the Rev Charles Wofford at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morrilton. Mr. McMillen was born July 14, 1923, in Greenbrier, a son of the late Sannie and Pearl McMillen. Mrs. McMillen was born June 5, 1925, in Morrilton, a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Gunderman. They have a daughter, Pat Chiolak, and a grandchild.
Mr. and Mrs. Eulon L. Rimmer of Guy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Dec. 28. The Rimmers were married Dec. 23, 1946, at Guy, by the late Julius Thorn. Mr. Rimmer is a son of the late John and Pearlie Wiedower Rimmer. Mrs. Rimmer, the former Marjorie Glover, is a daughter of the late Carrell Sr. and Elva Battles Glover. They are parents of Johnny Rimmer, Reita Rimmer, and Donna Burrows. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(1971)
Dan Skelton of Magnolia will spend the holidays with his mother, Mrs. J.Y. Skelton.
Two 18-year-olds, Missy Osborne and Sam Davis, were the first to appear at the Second Ward (A precinct) to inquire about voting in the special city election on the Laurel Park bond issue. Miss Osborne, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Osborne, and Davis, a son of Mrs. Paul R. Davis, are freshmen at Hendrix College and graduates of Conway High School.
Cadets James H. Montgomery and Dale Babington of the U.S. Military Academy arrived Saturday to spend the holidays with Cadet Montgomery’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard R. Montgomery. Cadet Babington’s home is in Manassas, Va.
Mr. and Mrs. Jasper M. Olsen and daughters, Laura and Lana, and Mrs. Sally Lee Hines of Fayetteville, attended the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Monday night. They returned home Tuesday. Mrs. Olsen and Mrs. Hines are sisters.
