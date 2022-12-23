Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with the microfilm for December 2012, the Yesterdays from that period has been omitted.

Amy Denney, a student at the University of Central Arkansas, won the gospel division competition of the Music Mountain Jamboree in Hot Springs. She won with “Was It a Morning Like This?” A graduate of Lake Hamilton High School, she is pursuing a degree in nursing at UCA. She won a wall trophy, a $50 gift certificate from Appling Music Co. in Hot Springs and the chance to appear as a guest on WSM’s Earnest Tubb Midnight Jamboree Record Show in Nashville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.