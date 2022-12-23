Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with the microfilm for December 2012, the Yesterdays from that period has been omitted.
Amy Denney, a student at the University of Central Arkansas, won the gospel division competition of the Music Mountain Jamboree in Hot Springs. She won with “Was It a Morning Like This?” A graduate of Lake Hamilton High School, she is pursuing a degree in nursing at UCA. She won a wall trophy, a $50 gift certificate from Appling Music Co. in Hot Springs and the chance to appear as a guest on WSM’s Earnest Tubb Midnight Jamboree Record Show in Nashville.
Model Cleaners in Conway once again collected and cleaned items for local nursing home residents. The collected men’s and women’s washable sweaters, warmups, robes, lap robes and polyester fabric with which to make lap robes.
University of Central Arkansas maintenance worker David Riedle was picturing wearing a Santa Claus hat while blowing leaves on campus. Riedle said he had worn the hat during Christmas season for 20 years while working.
Tom Cobb, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Cobb of Conway, and family recently returned from 18 months in Korea, where he was employed by Dow Chemical Co. On the return trip they toured Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, Israel, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Rome, Naples, Spain and London.They are residing in Clute, Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. George Gragson Jr. and children, Keith and Kimberly, returned to Lake Charles, La., after spending Thanksgiving with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Alph Hamberg.
Mrs. Floy Berry was a weekend guest of Mrs. Sybil Duggar of Heber Springs and Col. And Mrs. E.L. Stanfield of Greers Ferry. Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Czemerynski accompanied her mother to Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Willbanks, Barbi and Shane, returned home to Mena after visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Cato, and his father, Joe Willbanks, and Mrs. Willbanks.
Mr. and Mrs. Royce C. Hall and son, Max, had as Thanksgiving guests their son and brother, Ken Hall, Mrs. Hall, and children, Steven and Susan, of Houston, Texas, and daughter and sister, Mrs. Jerry Hall and children, Jeff and Kelle Sue, of Blytheville.
Thanksgiving guests of Mrs. Lucille Hardy were her daughters, Mrs. Mary Louise Johnson and children, Kimberly and Scott, of Peoria, Ill., and Mrs. Betty Lou Eddington and son, Collin Lee, of Biggers (Randolph County). They also visited their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy C. Roberts of Vilonia.
