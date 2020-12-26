10 Years Ago
(2010)
Jim and Mary Ann Bloodworth celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 24. They were married on Dec. 24, 1960, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Camden. They moved to Conway in 2005. They are the parents of Dawn Matlock and husband, Russ, of St. Louis, Dan Bloodworth and wife, Dana, of Conway, and Sam Bloodworth and wife, Tonya, of Russellville. They have grandchildren. The children will host a celebration following the holidays.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Conway held a community Christmas meal on Christmas Day. The dinner included food prepared by church members. Organizers recruited volunteers to deliver many meals to community members who were unable to leave their residences.
25 Years Ago
(1995)
Dottie Harlow of Conway won first place in the nationality category of Mercantile Bank’s annual “Designer Doll Contest.” The contest is a 27-year tradition in which area residents pick up a doll at any of Mercantile Bank’s 23 locations to dress in one of five categories – character, fancy, nationality, sensible and wedding. More than 400 dolls were dressed this year. The winners will be on display at the North Little Rock bank branch through the first of the year. All others were given to underprivileged children for Christmas.
Shoppers were back in the stores today to search for even better bargains as retailers begin clearing out leftover holiday goods. Stores in Faulkner County reported brisk sales for the season – a trend that seemed to differ significantly from what big, national stores were reporting. Merchants contacted last week by the Log Cabin Democrat were euphoric. “Exceptional … overwhelming … busy, busy … great,” were adjectives used to describe holiday sales.
50 Years Ago
(1970)
Army Sgt. Lloyd E. Hervey, 25, son of Mrs. Alice M. Hervey of Conway, recently received the Army Commendation Medal in a ceremony in Vietnam. Sgt. Hervey received the award for meritorious service while assigned to the Military Assistance Command Vietnam, Communications Center Co., Signal Support Agency, Saigon. He entered the Army in April 1969 and was last stationed at Fort Gordon, Ga. His wife, Verna, lives in Conway.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross who worked recently at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. Marie Hammond, Mrs. Bill Moix, Mrs. Ed Schneider, Mrs. Joe Siebenmorgen and Mrs. Richard Worm.
Mrs. Paul Davis and Aubrey McDonough were installed as worthy matron and worthy patron of Palmetto Chapter No. 47, Order of Eastern Star, at a public installation on Dec. 12 at the Masonic Hall. Others installed were Miss Margaret Ann Ross, associate matron; Albert Fraser, associate patron; Miss Jewell Lasley, secretary; Mrs. Louise Henry, treasurer; Mrs. Gary DuVall, conductress; Mrs. B.F. Banister Jr., associate conductress; Mrs. Gist Henry, chaplain; Mrs. J.C. Dawson Jr., marshall; and Mrs. George W. Cummings, organist.
